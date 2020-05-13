Hansa Biopharma to Participate in Five Upcoming Investor Conferences During May and June

Hansa Biopharma has been invited to participate in five healthcare conferences during May and June including UBS Global Healthcare Conference, RBC Global Healthcare Conference, ABG Life Science Summit, Redeye Orphan Drug Event and Citi's European Healthcare Conference

Hansa Biopharma AB

May 13, 2020, 02:34 ET

LUND, Sweden, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

    • UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 18, 2020, with a presentation at 11:40 AM EST/ 17:40 CET on the same day
    • RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020
    • ABG Life Science Summit on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with a presentation at 12:30 CET on the same day
    • Redeye Orphan Drug Event on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with presentation 10:10  CET on the same day.
    • Citi's European Healthcare Conference Tuesday, June 16, 2020  

A link to the presentations and webcasts will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at http://www.hansabiopharma.com

Calendar 2020

May 18, 2020

UBS Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)

May 19, 2020

RBC Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)

May 26, 2020

ABG Life Science Summit, Stockholm (virtual)

May 27, 2020

Redeye Orphan Drug Event, Stockholm (virtual)

Jun 16, 2020 

Citi's European Healthcare Conference, London (virtual)

Jun 23, 2020 

Annual General Meeting

Jul 16, 2020

Interim Report Jan-Jul 2020

Sep 16, 2020 

Bank of America Merill Lynch Global Healthcare Conf., London

Oct 22, 2020 

Interim Report Jan-Sep 2020

Nov 25, 2020

Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conference, Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl
Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46(0)709-298 269
E-mail: [email protected]  

