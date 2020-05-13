LUND, Sweden, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 18, 2020 , with a presentation at 11:40 AM EST / 17:40 CET on the same day

, with a presentation at / on the same day

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020



ABG Life Science Summit on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 , with a presentation at 12:30 CET on the same day

, with a presentation at on the same day

Redeye Orphan Drug Event on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with presentation 10:10 CET on the same day.

with presentation 10:10 CET on the same day.

Citi's European Healthcare Conference Tuesday, June 16, 2020

A link to the presentations and webcasts will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at http://www.hansabiopharma.com

Calendar 2020

May 18, 2020 UBS Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual) May 19, 2020 RBC Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual) May 26, 2020 ABG Life Science Summit, Stockholm (virtual) May 27, 2020 Redeye Orphan Drug Event, Stockholm (virtual) Jun 16, 2020 Citi's European Healthcare Conference, London (virtual) Jun 23, 2020 Annual General Meeting Jul 16, 2020 Interim Report Jan-Jul 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Bank of America Merill Lynch Global Healthcare Conf., London Oct 22, 2020 Interim Report Jan-Sep 2020 Nov 25, 2020 Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conference, Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl

Head of Investor Relations

Hansa Biopharma

Mobile: +46(0)709-298 269

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-to-participate-in-five-upcoming-investor-conferences-during-may-and-june,c3109885

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3109885/1246443.pdf Hansa Biopharma to participate in five upcoming investor conferences during May and June

SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB