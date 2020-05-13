Hansa Biopharma to Participate in Five Upcoming Investor Conferences During May and June
Hansa Biopharma has been invited to participate in five healthcare conferences during May and June including UBS Global Healthcare Conference, RBC Global Healthcare Conference, ABG Life Science Summit, Redeye Orphan Drug Event and Citi's European Healthcare Conference
May 13, 2020, 02:34 ET
LUND, Sweden, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 18, 2020, with a presentation at 11:40 AM EST/ 17:40 CET on the same day
- RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020
- ABG Life Science Summit on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with a presentation at 12:30 CET on the same day
- Redeye Orphan Drug Event on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with presentation 10:10 CET on the same day.
- Citi's European Healthcare Conference Tuesday, June 16, 2020
A link to the presentations and webcasts will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at http://www.hansabiopharma.com
Calendar 2020
|
May 18, 2020
|
UBS Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)
|
May 19, 2020
|
RBC Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)
|
May 26, 2020
|
ABG Life Science Summit, Stockholm (virtual)
|
May 27, 2020
|
Redeye Orphan Drug Event, Stockholm (virtual)
|
Jun 16, 2020
|
Citi's European Healthcare Conference, London (virtual)
|
Jun 23, 2020
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Jul 16, 2020
|
Interim Report Jan-Jul 2020
|
Sep 16, 2020
|
Bank of America Merill Lynch Global Healthcare Conf., London
|
Oct 22, 2020
|
Interim Report Jan-Sep 2020
|
Nov 25, 2020
|
Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conference, Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl
Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46(0)709-298 269
E-mail: [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/hansa-biopharma-ab/r/hansa-biopharma-to-participate-in-five-upcoming-investor-conferences-during-may-and-june,c3109885
The following files are available for download:
|
Hansa Biopharma to participate in five upcoming investor conferences during May and June
SOURCE Hansa Biopharma AB
Share this article