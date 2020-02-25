Hansa Biopharma to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Hansa Biopharma has been invited to participate in two global biotech and healthcare conferences during March including Cowen Annual Health Care Conference in Boston and Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Seminar in Stockholm

Hansa Biopharma AB

Feb 25, 2020, 02:19 ET

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: 

  • Cowen and Company's 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2, 2020, with a presentation at 4:10 PM EST/ 22:10 CET on the same day.
  • The Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Seminar in Stockholm on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, with a presentation at 8:00 AM CET

A live webcast of the Cowen presentation will be available on the Events & Webcast page of the Company's website, www.hansabiopharma.com . A replay of the presentation will be available approximately two hours after the event and will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

Calendar 2020

 Feb 27-28, 2020

 Road Show Cowen, Chicago/Dallas 

 Mar 2, 2020

 Cowen Annual Health Care Conference, Boston

 Mar 4, 2020

 Road Show Argot, New York City

 Mar 4, 2020 

 Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Seminar, Stockholm

 Mar 26, 2020

 Kempen Expert Call with Prof. Mårten Segelmark on Anti-GBM

 Apr 2, 2020

 Annual Report 2019

 Apr 21-22, 2020

 Kempen Life Sciences Conference, Amsterdam 

 Apr 28, 2020

 Interim Report Jan-Mar 2020

 May 5, 2020

 Annual General Meeting

 May 18, 2020

 UBS Global Healthcare Conference, NYC

 May 19, 2020

 RBC Global Healthcare Conference, NYC

 May 26, 2020

 ABG Life Science Summit, Stockholm

 May 27, 2020

 Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conference, Copenhagen

 Jul 16, 2020

 Interimn Report Jan-Jul 2020

 Sep 16-17, 2020

 Bank of America Merill Lynch Global Healthcare Conf., London

 Oct 22, 2020

 Interimn Report Jan-Sep 2020

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Rolf Gulliksen
Head of Corporate Communications
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46 (0) 733-328 634
E-mail: rolf.gulliksen@hansabiopharma.com

