Hansa Biopharma to present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2021.

The company presentation will take place virtually Thursday January 14, 2021 at 7:30 am (EST)/13:30 (CET).

Management will outline Hansa Biopharma's proprietary enzyme technology platform as well as provide a status update on Idefirix® (imlifidase), which recently obtained conditional approval in the European Union for enabling kidney transplantation in highly sensitized kidney transplant patients. Imlifidase is additionally being evaluated for further use in other transplantation indications as well as investigated in autoimmune indications and as a pretreatment in gene therapy for inactivation of neutralizing antibodies.

Access to the presentation will be available under Events & Presentations on the Investors section of the company website at www.hansabiopharma.com.

Management will be available for meetings during the J.P. Morgan Conference week. Anne Marie Fields, RX Communication, NYC, will coordinate the schedule on behalf of Hansa Biopharma. Anne Marie can be reached through [email protected].

In addition to the J.P. Morgan Conference, Hansa Biopharma has been invited to participate in the following conferences during the first half of 2021:

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference on Monday January 11, 2021 , with a presentation available at 6:00 am EST / 12:00 CET ) on the same day

SEB Healthcare Seminar on Monday January 18, 2021 , with a presentation at 10:10 am CET on the same day

Vator Swiss-Nordic Healthcare Seminar on Thursday February 11, 2021

Carnegie Nordic Healthcare Seminar on Tuesday March 9, 2021

Kempen Life Science Conference, Wednesday May 5, 2021

RBC Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2021

