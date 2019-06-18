Hanson Professional Services Ditches Pricey Workstations for High-Performance Workspot Cloud VDI

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a growing workforce of CAD experts located around the country, Hanson Professional Services needed to improve the work experience for these highly valuable people in remote offices. Using Workspot cloud workstations on Azure, Hanson is increasing productivity and accelerating growth.

Since 1954, the Springfield, Ill.-based Hanson has provided consulting services for construction projects across many industries. As the firm accelerates its growth trajectory, app performance issues for mobile and remote employees working over VPN lines became acute, limiting productivity. Hanson's IT team needed to find a new way to conduct business and stay competitive.

With Workspot's cloud-native solutions, users at Hanson now experience performance that's as good as or better than physical PCs, and a Workspot workstation can be accessed from a low-cost laptop to work on CAD. That's saved the company thousands of dollars in capital expenses and operating costs.

Other benefits of the solution include:

The IT team is able to spin up new cloud workstations within five to ten minutes

Hanson can pursue new opportunities and facilitate real-time collaboration regardless of location

100% of power users say the Workspot experience is "awesome"

Hanson can now hire employees anywhere to support new business

Bob Stidham, IT manager, Hanson Professional Services, said: "With employees and offices located nationwide, we needed a solution that would let our designers work anywhere and at any time. The ability to spin up cloud workstations or redeploy cloud workstations with our image on it, all done in five minutes, is huge for us."

Harry Labana, chief customer officer, Workspot, said: "As firms like Hanson pursue their growth objectives, they eventually hit the limits of their legacy IT systems, which limits business opportunities and results in lost productivity and lower job satisfaction for highly valuable professionals. Our cloud workstations enable Hanson to pursue new business beyond prior geographical boundaries while providing a great experience for CAD users, no matter where they are located."

About Workspot

Workspot Cloud VDI is a cloud-native, virtual desktop solution delivered as a turnkey, enterprise-ready service, exclusively on Microsoft Azure. The Workspot service places Windows 10 desktops and workstations at the edge of the cloud region nearest users for better-than-PC performance. IT can expect fast-time-to-value and on-demand, global scalability. Business leaders can respond faster to changing market dynamics, pursue new opportunities globally and hire the best talent anywhere, while fulfilling cloud-first mandates that position their companies for accelerated growth. The service features flat-rate pricing, which includes the cost of Microsoft Azure compute, Go-Live Deployment Services and ongoing support. For more information on Workspot solutions please visit: www.workspot.com.

