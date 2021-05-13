HAP adds industry veterans to execute Medicare and Medicaid expansion and services in key markets

DETROIT, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan, a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, is strengthening its commitment to Medicare and Medicaid members with the appointment of Kristy O'Connor Strain as director of Medicare product and Medicare sales operations, and Brian Keane as vice president of Medicaid. Strain will oversee HAP's Medicare product expansion, including a dual special needs program (DSNP) expansion in Southeast Michigan. Keane is responsible for overseeing HAP's Medicaid growth strategies, including Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MMP), as the company continues to focus and engage around Medicaid.

"We are pleased to welcome two industry veterans of the caliber of Brian and Kristy to the HAP team," said Michael Genord, M.D., president and CEO of HAP. "Both will be key to our Medicare and Medicaid product growth strategies. Their collective, extensive experience will allow HAP to engage new areas of Michigan in an impactful way."

Prior to joining HAP, Strain led the Medicare program for Shared Health in Nashville, where she supervised product development, performance, strategic direction, and program development and implementation. Strain has more than 20 years of extensive experience in the Medicare-Medicaid segment of health care, including the successful implementation of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid's (CMS) Medicare-Medicaid Plan (MMP) in four states.

Keane most recently served as president of Benefit Administrative Systems, a national third-party benefits administrator. Prior to that, he was the chief operations officer at Aetna Better Health of Illinois, where he served as a key leader of a Medicaid and dual-eligible Medicare-Medicaid plan. He also served as vice president of health plan operations with MHS Health Wisconsin where he had responsibility for operations of a plan that was centered on strengthening community partnerships.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

