HAP Names Christine Harder Senior Vice President, Provider Network Management

"Christine is a seasoned health care industry veteran who brings a wealth of experience to this position," said Dr. Michael Genord, president and CEO, HAP. "Her extensive experience includes long tenures at both HAP, as a payer, and at Henry Ford Health System, a nationally renowned health care provider. Her in-depth knowledge of how both sides of the industry operate will greatly benefit our provider relationships as HAP continues to grow and expand across the state, adding more providers to our already extensive network."

Harder has a combined 28 years of experience at HAP and its parent company Henry Ford Health System. She held leadership roles at Henry Ford in Revenue Cycle Management for more than 20 years before joining HAP in 2015 as vice president, Enrollment, Billing and Payment Operations and subsequently becoming vice president of Provider Operations.

Harder holds a Master of Science Administration degree in Health Care Administration from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management from Walsh College.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers, and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

SOURCE Health Alliance Plan