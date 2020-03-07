HAP waives cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing

DETROIT, March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a Michigan-based nonprofit health plan, today announced that it will waive cost-sharing associated with laboratory testing for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. HAP members who are tested for COVID-19 will not be subject to any copay, co-insurance or deductible for their lab tests.

"HAP understands the importance of making testing accessible and affordable," said Michael Genord, MD, president and CEO, HAP. "As health professionals, we know that the risk to Michigan residents is currently low and the flu continues to pose a more urgent threat at this time. However, we understand that there is uncertainty among the public and we want to alleviate any concerns our members may have about the affordability of the COVID-19 test, should they have a need."

Testing for COVID-19 is recommended for individuals who are demonstrating specific symptoms as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Anyone experiencing symptoms should call their physician first. The physician will determine whether to send the patient to the doctor's office or urgent care and whether testing is needed.

The waiving of lab test cost-sharing applies to HAP's Medicare, Medicaid and individual members, as well as fully insured employer group customers. Self-insured employer group customers control their own health benefits and HAP is working with its self-insured customers to determine how they will cover COVID-19 testing.

For the latest information on COVID-19, including travel alerts and how to protect yourself against the virus, visit:

Centers for Disease Control (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS): https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/0,5885,7-339-71550_5104_97675---,00.html

Henry Ford Health System: https://www.henryford.com/services/infectious-diseases/conditions/covid-19-coronavirus

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (through HAP Empowered Health Plan), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. HAP is an operating unit of Henry Ford Health System, one of the nation's leading health care systems. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

