Hapbee Announces Launch of A Subscription-Based Wellbeing Wearable, Providing Members the Ability to Choose 'How They Feel'

Proprietary, Research-Backed Band Delivers Control and Peace of Mind with the Click of a Button

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee wearable band (pronounced Happy), is pleased to announce the e-commerce launch of the Company's consumer wellness product.

Hapbee's proactive wearable lets you choose how you feel using proprietary ultra-low frequency technology backed by 15 years of research and development with partner EMulate Therapeutics. The Hapbee band delivers signals to the body that the brain recognizes - without depending on substance ingestion.

Members wear Hapbee around their head or neck, sync it with the supported app (IOS and Android accessible) and hit play for a desired sensation (signal) of their choice.

Hapbee currently offers six unique signals, including:

Alert - Like a cup of coffee in the morning, get an energy boost to your day

- Like a cup of coffee in the morning, get an energy boost to your day Happy - Instead of pouring a drink, get your buzz on, feel loose and let go

- Instead of pouring a drink, get your buzz on, feel loose and let go Calm - Manage stress and find that perfect zen mode

- Manage stress and find that perfect zen mode Relax - Take it easy, settle back, and let the tension ease away

- Take it easy, settle back, and let the tension ease away Focus - Keeps you tuned in while accomplishing your goals and "to-do's"

- Keeps you tuned in while accomplishing your goals and "to-do's" Sleepy - An alternative way to put your mind to rest and wind down after the day

After an incredibly successful Indiegogo campaign earlier this year, the Company implemented blinded studies with closed-beta testers (individuals who experienced 3 or more plays of each signal for 30 minutes or more) with a 100 percent identification success rate between Hapbee signals and a no-signal sham. Studies also showed new users could feel Hapbee's signals 75 percent of the time, while onboarded users felt them 100 percent of the time, learning curve to recognizing sensations. Read more about the science behind Hapbee and the aforementioned studies at https://hapbee.com/science.

"The feedback from our early adopters and supporters demonstrated the extensive need for this technology in the consumer marketplace," states Hapbee CEO Scott Donnell. "Our ultimate goal is to create more awareness around the importance of mental fitness for everyone. We are thrilled that we can now share the Hapbee experience with more people and lead the way in this revolutionary wearable wellness space."

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com. The Company is currently in the research and development phases of creating future signals and plans to roll these out in 2021.

About Hapbee Technologies Inc.

Hapbee Technologies, Inc is a wellness technology company specializing in ultra-low frequencies with proprietary patented technology that records small magnetic fields from solvent substances. The wearable Hapbee band delivers safe, comfortable, sensation 'signals' to the body at the click of a button, enabling you to 'choose how you feel'. At its initial launch, Hapbee provides the signals: Alert, Calm, Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy or Focused.

Following an over half a million Indiegogo launch, which totaled 3713 percent over campaign goal, Hapbee has been featured in: Yahoo!News , Gadgets and Wearables, Psychology Today , Gizbot, Gadget Flow , News Break , LaunchPad , Best Living Tech , Dude I Want That , Mercom Capital , among more. Learn more at Hapbee.com .

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer



Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any statements about Hapbee's business plans or its upcoming development targets – including development of the Hapbee wearable product and usage of user data to refine the overall Hapbee user experience – are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve its goals.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, changes in legislation and regulations, increase in operating costs, equipment failures, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, litigation, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee prospectus dated October 26, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there be no assurance that the listing of the common shares of the Company will occur. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.