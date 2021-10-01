Hapbee Collaborates with Deepak Chopra to Combine Its "Calm" Blend with Art, Sound and Meditation

During the event, Deepak Chopra guided attendees through a mindfulness experience, optimized with one of the Hapbee signal blends, which was released in recent weeks, announced on September 20, 2021 . The Hapbee blend was specifically formulated to deliver enhanced relaxation and mindfulness to users.

"We are honoured to be able to collaborate with someone of Deepak's stature in demonstrating one of our new blends and exposing Hapbee's potential to such an influential and creative audience," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "The endorsement by Deepak Chopra, a universally-recognized thought leader in global wellness, further advances the validation of Hapbee's unique capabilities. Most importantly, the live showcase of our blends at a major celebrity event helps provide increased brand exposure to a massive audience."

Hapbee Blends, which are played digitally through the Hapbee Headband using ultra-low frequency electromagnetic signals, are derived from compounds like caffeine, nicotine and melatonin to deliver sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Deep Sleep without the side-effects or dependencies that might otherwise result from the substances.

About Hapbee

Canadian-based Hapbee is a wearable wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others. The Company has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com.

