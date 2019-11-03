HAPPENING TODAY: No Labels Hosts 1,500 New Hampshire Voters for Problem Solver Convention and Straw Poll

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Today, Sunday, November 3, 2019, No Labels will host its Problem Solver Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire. This event will feature nationally renowned pollster Frank Luntz, No Labels national chairman Sen. Joe Lieberman, Members of Congress, and several presidential candidates. It will offer an unprecedented opportunity for reporters to take the pulse of the 1,500 undeclared, New Hampshire voters in attendance, who are likely to be decisive in the February New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary.

At the event, polling expert Frank Luntz will conduct one of the nation's largest ever in-person focus group with the entire assembled audience. The event will also feature a straw poll, panel discussion with members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, and remarks from No Labels leaders and some 2020 presidential candidates.

Stream the event live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NoLabels/

Results of the straw poll should be available by 3:30 PM Eastern on Facebook and Twitter. Please let stephanie@nolabels.org know if you would like to receive the results of the poll.

No Labels is a ground-breaking movement of Democratic, Republican, and Independents dedicated to breaking the gridlock in Washington, D.C. and bringing our leaders together to find common-sense, non-partisan solutions to our toughest challenges. It inspired the creation of the first of its kind House Problem Solvers Caucus, which features 48 members, evenly divided between the parties, working to forge solutions.

Last month, a representative statewide poll conducted by No Labels revealed that 53% of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters are currently "undeclared," meaning they have no party affiliation. But New Hampshire allows these voters to register in either party's primary as late as Election Day, meaning they could shake up the race in a way no one sees coming.

In the wake of the 2016 election, where everything we thought we knew about the election was wrong, the Problem Solver Convention will be the one place for enterprising reporters to hear the voice of independent voters, who are flying under the radar now but will certainly be heard on New Hampshire's primary day.

WHO:

1,500+ New Hampshire Citizens

Select Presidential Candidates including John Delaney , Tulsi Gabbard , Bill Weld , and Marianne Williamson

, , , and Members of the bipartisan Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, including Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey ; Tom Reed of New York ; Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania ; Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania ; Max Rose of New York ; Tom Suozzi of New York ; Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico ; and Steve Watkins of Kansas

of ; of ; of ; of ; of ; of ; of ; and of No Labels Chairman Former Senator Joe Lieberman

Focus group expert Frank Luntz

And Others

WHEN: Sunday, November 3, 2019 on location from the Doubletree Hotel in downtown Manchester, NH. LIVE and taped TV satellite interviews and radio interviews available from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM ET. Please RSVP to stephanie@nolabels.org if you are interested in attending.

Stream the event live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NoLabels/

