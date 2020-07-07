Happi Foodi™ Expands To New Retailers Across The U.S.

NUTLEY, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Happi Foodi is excited to announce the expanded distribution of select products to additional retailers across the U.S. including Meijer, Safeway, Albertsons and Winn-Dixie.

Meijer shoppers can find Happi Foodi's Keto Bowls in all stores as well as Street Tacos and Flatbreads in nearly every location. The lineup of product flavors includes:

Safeway and Albertsons locations in Oregon and Washington now carry all four Happi Foodi Keto Bowls. Shoppers can also find appetizers such as the Cuban Style Egg Rolls, Buffalo Style Avocado Chicken Egg Rolls and Cauliflower Bites.

Safeway and Albertsons locations in Southern California will carry all four Happi Foodi flavors of Keto Bowls starting in July.

Finally, Winn-Dixie will roll out three Keto Bowls in their frozen food aisles in late June and early July. The options include: Southwestern Chicken Keto Bowl, Chicken Alfredo Keto Bowl and Cheddar Parm Keto Bowl.

"Our expansion into these additional retailers is very exciting for our team as it furthers our overall brand mission to provide accessible, chef-inspired meals at an affordable price," said Sam Rockwell, Co-Founder and CEO of Happi Foodi. "We're grateful for these partnerships with major retailers across the country and are thrilled we can offer our products as an approachable and delicious option to more shoppers."

Happi Foodi's products can also be found in the frozen food aisle of Walmarts nationwide. To find Happi Foodi products near you, visit the store finder online at happifoodi.com/storefinder .

About Happi Foodi: Happi Foodi launched in 2018, increasing the accessibility to a unique foodie experience. With a selection of breakfasts, appetizers and entrées available nationwide, Happi Foodi makes chef-inspired eating convenient and accessible so dishes can be enjoyed from the comfort of home or on-the-go. Happi Foodi exists to unleash the inner foodie in everyone, regardless of where they live. In addition to revitalizing the frozen section, Happi Foodi partners with organizations across the U.S. to provide support for people living in food desert areas through education and awareness. For information on where to find Happi Foodi, visit happifoodi.com . Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @happifoodi.

