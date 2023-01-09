Happiest Minds awarded 'Best Governed Company' in Medium Category & CS Praveen Kumar Darshankar presented the 'Governance Professional of the Year' at ICSI National Awards 2022. Executive Chairman Ashok Soota conferred 'ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance'

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has won the "Best Governed Company in Listed Segment: Medium Category - National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance" and Company Secretary, Mr. Praveen Kumar Darshankar was presented with the "Governance Professional of the Year" award at the 22nd edition of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) National Awards 2022. Happiest Minds' Executive Chairman, Mr. Ashok Soota has been conferred the "ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for Translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into Reality for the year 2022".

Happiest Minds awarded ‘Best Governed Company’ in the Medium Category by ICSI

The ICSI National Awards for Corporate Governance was instituted in the year 2001; it identifies, fosters and rewards the culture of evolving globally acceptable standards of Corporate Governance among Indian Companies, bestowing the ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance every year on the Best-Governed Companies in India. The awards were presented at a ceremony held on January 6, 2023, in Mumbai by an eminent jury headed by the Hon'ble Mr. Justice P. Sathasivam, Former Chief Justice of India.

Mr. Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "We are happy and proud to receive both the best-governed company and 'Governance Professional of the Year' in the medium category for 2022. It is a matter of great pride that these awards have come just within 2 years of being listed. The acknowledgment from the Institute is testimony to the highest levels of Corporate Governance and practices we have tried to instill at Happiest Minds from its inception. Being a good corporate citizen is a continuous journey and I am extremely thankful to our people and our Board for their continued support."

Mr. Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "it is a rare honour and privilege to be conferred the 'Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance'. I would like to thank the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the eminent Jury led by Hon'ble Mr Justice P Sathasivam for the same. Amongst the multiple awards I have received in my career, this Lifetime Achievement award is the dearest to me. All my life, I have stood for the highest standards of Corporate Governance and I believe this has been the foundation for the success of the companies I have had the privilege of leading. I would like to dedicate this award to the teams at Happiest Minds and also my earlier companies who have contributed towards the same."

Founded in 2011, Happiest Minds is recognized among India's Top 50, Asia's Top 100 and Top 50 India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The company has won the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2022 and the Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award 2021. Designed for perpetuity, the company endeavors to mindfully leverage its digital technology-led business excellence for its people, clients and community, powered by its mission statement of "Happiest People . Happiest Customers".

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security , virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979674/Happiest_Minds_ICSI.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited