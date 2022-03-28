Happiest Minds is among India's Top 15 Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness for 2021

BENGALURU, India, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile' digital transformation and IT solutions company, today announced being recognized among the Top 15 of India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness for 2021 by Great Place to Work® Institute (GPTW), the global authority on high-trust workplace culture.

Following a rigorous and comprehensive assessment, Happiest Minds has emerged as one of the most desirable workplaces which takes extensive efforts to percolate and imbibe its core values and philosophy. The GPTW surveyed the organizations about its well-designed practices for holistic wellbeing and the team shares feedback of their experiencing a workplace culture that provides both physical and psychological safety. This recognition is based on data collected from a confidential survey, assessing people experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership.

Happiest Minds has also received a special recognition for COVID Care, of being one of India's Top 10 companies that supported their teams and their families during the pandemic. Addressing some of the best people practices and initiatives at Happiest Minds, GPTW applauded the open and transparent communication within the Company, the efforts in fostering Diversity, Equality & Inclusion and its Wellness and Wellbeing framework.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We are honored to be recognized as one of the Top 15 best workplaces in India for Health and Wellness. This is a testament to our philosophy of creating a workplace culture that prioritizes and nurtures wellbeing as part of our ethos and is consistent with our belief that a healthy body leads to a happy mind. Happiest Minds has also received special recognition for COVID Care – this is a tribute to our philosophies of Happiness Evangelism and Mindfulness. I am grateful to the Internal First Responder Team, the Mithra and HappiZest teams that continue to inspire and support our teams and their families."

The GPTW research is based on a comprehensive and unique framework that provides a benchmark for both the organisation and the individual employee. Workplace Wellness IndexTM studies and understands experience of employees on six key levers that impact physical and psychological safety at the workplace. Wellbeing IndicatorTM is a short self-assessment that provides an understanding of the fitness, resilience and social indices of the employees and nudges them to take ownership of their own wellbeing.

