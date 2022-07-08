Happiest Minds partners with CloudFabrix's Robotic Data Automation Fabric™ (RDAF) to deliver Next-Gen Managed Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., LONDON, and BENGALURU, India, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile' company, today announced a strategic partnership with CloudFabrix's Robotic Data Automation Fabric™ (RDAF), the world's first data fabric designed to unify Data Observability, AIOps, and Automation.

RDAF™ consolidates your disparate data sources, converges on the root cause by applying dynamic AI/ML pipelines, and concludes by remediating with intelligent automation.

Rambabu Pothu, GM, Head of Infrastructure Consulting Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "The industry has adopted modern hybrid-IT environments that are complex in nature and require a combination of toolsets managed by multiple vendors. These tools generate a humongous rate of alerts and events, and most of them are not actionable. The Happiest Minds ELLIPSE platform enables customers to manage complex hybrid-IT environments and provides insights through a unified view with rich dashboards and analytics across CXO organizations. The partnership orchestrated with CloudFabrix RDAF™ platform services focuses heavily on Observability, AIOps, and Automation to address Data Value GAP and eliminate the data silos."

Satyan Raju, Chief Development Officer, CloudFabrix, said, "We are excited to be partnering with Happiest Minds, a Born Digital, Born Agile Organization. Happiest Minds' ELLIPSE, a next-gen managed services delivery platform is supported by CloudFabrix's Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF™) - A transformative Low Code Platform for unifying Observability, AIOps and Automation. We are honored to be chosen as a part of this modular platform after some rigorous joint proof of value projects, among many other competitors. RDAF™ supports ELLIPSE with powerful predictive analytics and machine learning services. We are looking forward to building a joint global business with Happiest Minds."

Currently, the Happiest Minds next-gen managed delivery platform ELLIPSE already offers capabilities such as Data Integration, Data Automation/Transformation, Data Contextualization using Application Dependency Mapping and Data Intelligence, Log Intelligence, AIOps, Alert Noise Reduction, and Predictive Analytics. Happiest Minds has integrated RDAF™, a transformational Low Code data intelligence, and automation platform into ELLIPSE which will assist in the exploration, evaluation, and implementation of RDAF™ for faster innovation to manage the challenges of data intelligence, meet SLAs and SLOs, reduce operational costs, and deliver rich end-user experiences.

Powered by its mission statement of "Happiest People . Happiest Customers," Happiest Minds counts more than 53 Billion-Dollar corporations as its customers.

For more details on ELLIPSE, click on the link here: https://www.happiestminds.com/solutions/ellipse/

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

