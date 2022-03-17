Happiest Minds partners with OutSystems, a global leader in low-code application development

SAN JOSE, Calif., LONDON and BENGALURU, India, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile' digital transformation and IT solutions company, announced a strategic partnership with OutSystems, a pioneer and leader in the low-code application development market.

Happiest Minds and OutSystems share the vision to transform how enterprise software is delivered to their customers. This partnership will add a world-class, low-code platform to Happiest Minds' portfolio, enabling companies to develop, deploy, and manage omnichannel enterprise applications that run in the cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments.

Mr. Ram Mohan C, Executive Board Member, CEO, Infrastructure Management & Security Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "Happiest Minds Technologies has always had a customer-centric business approach. We continually equip ourselves with digital tools to meet the ever-changing demands of our 'digital-first' customers. This partnership is a major step towards providing enterprises with end-to-end automation and powerful low-code application development without the complexity and unproductive time spent on manual processes and hand-coding."

This partnership with OutSystems enables Happiest Minds' customers to

Streamline internal operations and optimize front-office and back-office processes

Deliver robust web and mobile workforce apps, employee portals, workflows, and operational dashboards to support any process, regardless of its complexity.

Integrate existing systems with a smooth user interface, and manage through constant software change with ease and speed.

"This is a really exciting time for us as we continue to grow our footprint in APAC. Together, OutSystems and Happiest Minds can offer enterprises the freedom to think big and innovate with no limits. Our platform addresses critical issues like increasing demand for new enterprise applications, aging legacy systems that need to be modernized or replaced, field services, and omnichannel digital customer experience," said Mr. Saravanan Subramaniam, RVP, APAC Channels & Alliances, OutSystems.

Mr. Sundar Ramaswamy, SVP & Head of Digital Process Automation CoE, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "Happiest Minds has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest and best technologies to help our clients get the most out of their Digital Transformation investments. Leveraging the OutSystems platform, we will be able to help our clients modernize their core legacy applications, build applications quickly to serve new business needs, as well as simplify operations & maintenance of all their applications."

Mr. Dinesh Ramachandran, SVP & Head of Global Alliances, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "The OutSystems partnership is aligned with our focus on emerging, disruptive technologies. This alliance brings together the power of a leading low-code platform along with Happiest Minds' services track record with Fortune 1000 clients, to help us tap into this growing market opportunity."

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence , blockchain , cloud , digital process automation , internet of things , robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

About OutSystems:

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems low-code application platform's high productivity, connected, and AI-assisted tools help developers rapidly build and deploy a full range of applications anywhere the organization requires. With over 584,000 community members, approximately 1,600 employees, more than 400 partners, and active customers in 87 countries and across 22 industries, OutSystems is recognized globally for helping organizations change the way they develop applications. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited