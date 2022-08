Happiest Minds Technologies launches Identity Vigil 2.0 powered by OneLogin

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile' company today announced the launch of Identity Vigil 2.0 – a next-gen signature IDaaS MSSP solution powered by OneLogin, a cloud-based identity and access management (IAM) provider that designs and develops secure and unified access management (UAM) platforms.

Identity Vigil is a trademarked Identity Management Managed services Platform of Happiest Minds Technologies. The highly scalable, innovative 360-degree platform provides secure access to SaaS and enterprise apps across roles and privileges. In joining forces with OneLogin, a Global leader in Access Management 2.0, Identity Vigil now has truly hosted & managed IDaaS credentials.

Priya Kanduri, VP & CTO, Infrastructure and Security Services, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "Identity Vigil has found an innovative partner in OneLogin's Cloud-Based IAM for modern enterprises. We are pleased to re-launch Identity Vigil 2.0, which provides bundled subscription services for SSO, MFA, and IAM. Our Identity Vigil solution will now offer AD-synchronization, role-based access control (RBAC), and mapping of any custom connector development and 24/7 support with scalable and flexible pricing. What makes the integration of OneLogin's AD connector unique is that it is the only tool in the space that allows real-time syncs (within seconds of a change) vs. a batch sync process and restricted access to all through the customer's Active Directory."

Suhail Ismail, APJ Regional Director, OneLogin said, "OneLogin is a Gartner leader in the Access Management space and is a proven Identity platform trusted by many Enterprise organizations across the Asia Pacific, especially in India. After winning every engagement, we invest a lot of time talking to these customers, their key decision makers, and product champions to get their feedback on what drove them to select our solution. We found that we're super trusted across the board by these organizations."

Here is the feedback received from OneLogin customers

Strong product innovation, with a roadmap they can believe in

Integration with existing and future applications

Speed-to-business value

Ease of implementation

Happiest Minds Technologies' Identity Vigil 2.0 is a user-friendly, cloud-based IAM for the modern enterprise with secure access for every user, every application, and every device. This will allow everything to be hosted on and managed from the cloud. The aim of the platform is to support and strengthen the identity landscape of small and mid-sized customers in a cost-effective manner by eliminating the constraints on procurement of and hosting an IMA tool and dependencies of hiring and talent management. It is in line with the company's vision to strengthen the management of everything from the cloud and minimize security issues while improving customer experience.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence , blockchain , cloud , digital process automation , internet of things , robotics/drones, security , virtual/augmented reality , and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

About OneLogin:

OneLogin is the number one value-leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM). Our Trusted Experience Platform™ provides everything you need to secure your workforce, customers, and partners at a price that works with your budget. OneLogin is a subsidiary of One Identity. When combined, the organization brings together best-in-class IAM, Identity Governance & Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Active Directory and Active Directory Management & Security (ADMS) capabilities to enable customers to unify their approach to identity security and to mitigate their overall cybersecurity exposure.

