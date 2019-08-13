Happify Health Names Murray Zucker, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happify Health, a leader in mental health technology and the emerging field of digital therapeutics, announced today the appointment of Murray Zucker, M.D. as Medical Director. Dr. Zucker, a seasoned psychiatrist, will oversee clinical development and enhancements to Happify Health's digital interventions; consult on Happify Health's research and clinical trials; and serve as a liaison with mental health professionals.

"Dr. Zucker's background as a psychiatrist – combined with his expertise in behavior change, patient engagement and new technologies – makes him particularly well-suited to assume this leadership role and expand our footprint in the digital therapeutics space," said Tomer Ben-Kiki, co-founder and CEO of Happify Health.

Prior to joining Happify Health, Dr. Zucker was the Chief Medical Officer for CHESS Health, as well as a consultant to the healthcare industry, advising on product development, with a focus on new technologies and medical apps. Before that, he served as Senior Medical Director of New Product and Innovation at Optum, the health services division of UnitedHealth Group, where he spearheaded the formation of a telebehavioral service providing behavioral health care to medical clinics.

"The field of digital therapeutics for mental health is making significant inroads in how we address the global mental health epidemic. Happify's evidence-based interventions, combined with its efficacy as published in peer-review literature, make it a stand-out among the players in this space," said Dr. Zucker. "It's exciting to join a team that is so dedicated to using advanced technologies to improve access, outcomes and the patient experience."

Dr. Zucker holds a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, an M.D. from the University of Rochester and did his psychiatry residency at UCLA.

