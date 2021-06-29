HappiTV Launches on SelectTV during Pride Month

ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeCast and HappiTV announce an agreement to include the LGBTQ+ specialty channel in SelectTV's lineup of free channels. The channel is now live on the service, having launched in June, which is recognized internationally as 'Pride Month.'

SelectTV is FreeCast's one-stop-shop streaming TV service, which combines linear channels and on-demand content from all of the web's free and paid streaming services into a single guide, available on all devices. HappiTV is the latest addition to a rapidly expanding lineup of Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channels available online through SelectTV.

HappiTV appeals to millennials, Gen Xers, and Centennials alike, bringing the whole community together with empowering voices, queer fiction, inclusive reality TV, and a safe haven for ideas that are changing the world. The channel also boasts a highly sought-after audience, with the LGBTQ+ demographic growing rapidly, and often composed of savvy and upscale consumers with a collective $1.5 trillion impact on the global economy.

Tracy West, FreeCast's Executive Vice President of Digital Content and Channel Distribution, talked about the significance of the channel: "SelectTV itself was created by a diverse team, so we value and take great pride in that. And we've always thought of our platform as a home for all types of interest groups, large and small. The LGBTQ+ community is a great example, and the timing of our launch of HappiTV couldn't have been better."

Daniel Bort, CEO of HappiTV, praised the relationship with FreeCast: "We see SelectTV as one of our most valuable partnerships in the current slate of linear channels available to audiences in North America. We are thrilled to participate with such a phenomenal team of leaders in the industry that will surely take us to a complete new set of audiences that are looking for our content."

