Happy 4th of July! USMJ Announces Yearly Summer Promotion

DALLAS, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USMJ (USOTC: USMJ) announces its 2nd annual 4th of July celebration. Throughout the year, USMJ provides seasonal promotions for the products on its site USMJ.com. This year USMJ.com highlights a couple of its beverage products and clearance items for this year's promotion.

"Happy 4th of July to all of our shareholders and customers!" says Steven Rash, CEO North American Cannabis Holdings Inc. "2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year. We want everyone to have a safe weekend, have fun and don't get too sunburnt."

Program details: This year, USMJ.com has two levels of discounts for their customers.

First discount is 10% discount for all orders over the value of $50.00, you can use promo code "SUMMER20" during checkout OR click this link (https://usmj.com/discount/SUMMER20) and the discount will automatically be added to your cart.

Second discount is 20% discount for all orders over the value of $100.00, you can use promo code "JULY2020" during checkout OR click this link (https://usmj.com/discount/JULY2020) and the discount will automatically be added to your cart.

This summer promotion runs from 07/02/2020, 12:00 AM until 07/08/20 11:59 PM.

Product Highlights: USMJ has some choice products to highlight for this summer that customers can capitalize on.

A classic & favorite seller is EVERx CBD infused Sports water (https://usmj.com/collections/drinks)

A new addition is CURE Chill & CURE Focus Soda Sampler pack – 2 great flavors to test your palette (https://usmj.com/products/the-cure-brand-cure-chill-focus-soda-sampler-12-pack)

CLEARANCE: CURE Vibes Gummies – 5pk (125mg) and 2pk (50mg) (https://usmj.com/collections/clearance)

Also every order placed this weekend gets a sampler of CURE 20mg CBD Shots – CHILL or SLEEP

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Steven Rash

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc

+1-800-861-1350

[email protected]

SOURCE North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.