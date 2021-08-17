Happy Cabbage Debuts Sirius, an Insights Compass for Cannabis Retailers

Centered around the key pillars of cannabis businesses - Sales, Marketing, Customers, Operations, and Products - Sirius provides a workflow that allows users to quickly identify issues, diagnose a solution, and take action. The cumbersome nature of report building and dashboarding is eliminated with Sirius.

Designed with both storefront and delivery operators in mind, Sirius use cases span across various business types and job functions. With cannabis delivery becoming more of a priority in the retail sector, Sirius is proven to help launch and scale these operations.

Delivery optimization is one of the many retail processes Happy Cabbage Analytics seeks to address with Sirius. Across all features of the tool, the company's goal remains the same.

"It's about removing barriers between retailers and what they need to know to start growing. That's exactly what Sirius is here to do," says Watson.

For more information on Sirius, visit:

https://www.happycabbage.io/sirius

Contact: Gianna Gard

Telephone: 4154390279

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Happy Cabbage Analytics

Related Links

https://happycabbage.io

