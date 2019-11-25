Happy Cards® Launches New Gift Cards; More Choices Featuring More Brands on the Season's Most Requested Gift

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Cards®, a line of bundled-brand gift cards that pull consumers' favorite brands together across top-selling categories onto a themed gift card (e.g., Happy® Dining, Happy® Teen, Happy® Beauty, etc.), announced today its newest suite of gift card options available online and at retailers nationwide. Each Happy Card allows for a more personal and giftable experience by including up to seven retailers, restaurants and entertainment options on one themed card that recipients can redeem at any or all of the brands featured on the card.

According to global branded payments provider, Blackhawk Network's 2019 BrandedPay Holiday Shopping Preview report1, surveyed shoppers' holiday gift card spend is expected to increase 7% from 2018, with shoppers spending 35% of their total holiday gifting budget on gift cards. This is consistent with holiday wish lists, as gift cards are enjoying a more than decade-long reign as the most requested holiday gift in the annual survey by National Retail Federation2.

A wonderful gift of choice for the holiday season, Happy Cards are a win for both gift givers and receivers. There are no fees—no matter where the cards are purchased. All of the new Happy Cards—Happy® Holidays, Happy® Moments and Happy® You—are available now at Gift Card Mall™ displays in retailers nationwide or online at GiftCards.com. The cards include a combination of up to seven top brands, including AMC Theatres, App Store & iTunes, Buffalo Wild Wings, The Cheesecake Factory, Chili's Grill & Bar, GameStop, Lowe's, Macy's, Outback Steakhouse, P.F. Chang's and Regal. Some Happy Cards can even be used for online redemption; visit HappyCards.com for details.

"With a variety of retailers, restaurants and entertainment options to choose from, giving a Happy Card is like giving multiple gifts in one," said Shelley Hunter, Gift Card Girlfriend at GiftCards.com and gifting expert. "We know that people love to receive gift cards during the holidays, so why not gift those that allow recipients to choose their own shopping, dining or entertainment adventure? Whether it's a Happy You or holidays-specific egift, or the Happy Holidays and Happy Moments cards that lead to fun shopping experiences, there's a Happy Card for everyone on your shopping list."

Talbott Roche, CEO and president of Blackhawk Network, the company that created Happy Cards added, "For those looking to give a unique gift that results in a great experience for the recipient, Happy Cards are the perfect choice. We're excited to have new Happy Cards available for the season and to partner with top brands in adding even more Happy to the holidays."

For more information, or to purchase Happy Cards, visit GiftCards.com/Happy or the Gift Card Mall display at your local retailer. Happy Card Gift Cards are issued by MetaBank®, Member FDIC.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

About GiftCards.com

GiftCards.com is a leading B2C online provider of gift card products, including personalized Visa® and Mastercard ® plastic and egift cards, gift cards for top retailers and restaurants and multi-store cards such as Happy Cards. GiftCards.com is one of the highest-ranked and most-trafficked gift card websites.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank ("Meta"). Founded in 1954, Meta has grown to operate in several different financial sectors: payments, tax services, national commercial lending, community banking, national consumer lending and insurance premium financing. Meta works with high-value niche industries, strategic-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta tailors solutions for bank and non-bank businesses, and provides a focused collaborative approach. The organization is helping to shape the evolving financial services landscape by directly investing in innovation and acquiring complementary businesses that strategically expand its suite of services. Meta has a national presence and over 1,200 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website or LinkedIn.

1 The "2019 BrandedPay Holiday Shopping Preview" Report is based on the findings in our "Pre-holiday Sentiment Study," an internet-based survey conducted by Murphy Research on behalf of Blackhawk Network between August 2–9, 2019. The sample size included over 3,000 respondents ages 18+. Gift card category findings are based on 2017 and 2018 sales data from Blackhawk Network from over 50,000 merchant locations across the United States.

2 The "Annual October Holiday Consumer Study" was conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics on behalf of the National Retail Federation in October 2019.

CONTACT:

Robin Zimmerman

robin@fletchergroupllc.com

210-787-9776

SOURCE GiftCards.com

Related Links

https://www.giftcards.com

