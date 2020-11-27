Happy Franksgiving!

Today also sees the launch of pre-orders for several physical releases of the soundtrack including in two deluxe formats: a 3CD edition slated for February 19, 2021 and a 5LP box set planned for May 7, 2021, which will be available on 180-gram black vinyl as well as on limited edition 180-gram smoke vinyl, exclusively via Zappa.com, uDiscover and Sound of Vinyl online stores. The deluxe physical and digital editions showcase Zappa's unique sonic brilliance and nearly every song heard in the film, including 12 previously unreleased recordings from The Vault, which include performances from the Whisky A Go-Go in 1968, the Fillmore West in '70 and Zappa's famed performance of "Dancin' Fool" on "Saturday Night Live" in '78. The soundtrack spans Zappa's expansive catalog with 25 additional songs from across his peerless and influential career, from his seminal 1966 debut double album with the Mothers of Invention, Freak Out!, to the final release of his lifetime, 1993's The Yellow Shark, a live orchestral album performed by the Ensemble Modern in Europe in 1992.

The soundtrack features songs from Zappa's record labels Straight and Bizarre Records such as "No Longer Umpire" from Alice Cooper's debut album, Pretties For You, originally released on Straight in 1969; "The Captain's Fat Theresa Shoes" by GTO's, from the all-girl group's one and only album, Permanent Damage, produced by Zappa. It also includes two classical compositions by Zappa's lifetime inspirations Edgard Varese and Igor Stravinsky as well as several interview clips. The soundtrack is rounded out with 26 original score cues newly composed by John Frizzell for the documentary.

A 2LP edition on 180-gram clear vinyl and 21-track digital edition will also be available, collecting together eight of the unreleased recordings from the Zappa archive, the SNL performance and 13 recordings from Zappa's extensive recording career.

With unfettered access to the Zappa Trust and all archival footage, "Zappa" explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Winter's assembly features appearances by Zappa's widow Gail Zappa and several of his musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others. Announced on Kickstarter in 2016, the film became the highest-funded documentary in the crowdfunding site's history.

Taken together "Zappa" and the companion soundtrack offer a riveting, revealing and emotional portrait of Frank Zappa, a trailblazer, iconoclast, virtuosic musician and fearless artist who forever changed music and culture with his unconventional and uncompromising vision. From his early psychedelic rock beginnings to his avant-garde experimentation, jazz-rock explorations, symphonic suites and satirical send-ups to his conceptual, compositional and technological innovations, Zappa shattered the norms every step of the way and his influence and ethos continues to reverberate as strongly today as ever.

3CD & DIGITAL TRACK LIST:

CD1:

Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention Everytime I See You – The Heartbreakers^ Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968 ) – The Mothers of Invention* Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968 ) – The Mothers of Invention* The Duke (Live from the Whisky A Go-Go – June 23, 1968 ) – The Mothers of Invention* How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa "The Reason We Have Stayed Together…" – Frank Zappa interview with Warren Duffy / WMEX Boston, MA – January 31, 1969 * Black Beauty (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa Absolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention You Didn't Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The MOFO Project/Object) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention Agency Man (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa Oh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) – The Mothers of Invention Mother People (from We're Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale – Orchestre de l'Opéra Bastille & Myung Whun Chung "FZ on Varèse" – Frank Zappa interview with Craig Eldon Pinkus , Indiana University Radio-TV Center – April 25, 1974 * Varèse: Ionisation – Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Pierre Boulez The Captain's Fat Theresa Shoes – GTO's^ No Longer Umpire – Alice Cooper Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) – Frank Zappa

CD2:

Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970 ) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention* Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970 ) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention* Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) – Frank Zappa , The Mothers of Invention, John Lennon , Yoko Ono Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) – Frank Zappa Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa Apostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles , Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974 ) – Frank Zappa * Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes – The Compleat Soundtrack) – Frank Zappa ^ Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" – October 21, 1978 ) – Frank Zappa * Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa * The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa Fembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe's Garage – Act I) – Frank Zappa Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa * H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa

CD3:

Frank's Library – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Edgewood Arsenal – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank's Parents – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell The Blackouts – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Greeting Cards – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Studio Z – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Goes To Jail – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Musically Difficult – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell The Parts Are Complicated – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Murray Roman's TV Show – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Put His Foot Down – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Laurel Canyon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell The Manson Family – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Are We Going To Get Paid – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Steve Vai's Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Could Be Hardcore – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Bruce Bickford's Zappa Head – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell If I'm Alive – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Keep This Guy Under Check – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank's Business Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Fake It – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Don't Have Any Friends – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Hi, I'm Moon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Addresses Congress – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Turn Off That Zappa Music – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Getting Sick – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa , London Symphony Orchestra^ Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany – September 19, 1992 ) – Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank Zappa * Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa Nap Time (from Everything Is Healing Nicely) – Frank Zappa Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music Of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

5LP DELUXE EDITION:

LP1 – SIDE A:

Anyway The Wind Blows (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention You're Probably Wondering Why I'm Here (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention Everytime I See You – The Heartbreakers^ Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention You Didn't Try To Call Me (Basic Tracks) (from The Mofo Project/Object) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa "The Reason We Have Stayed Together…" – Frank Zappa interview with Warren Duffy / WMEX Boston, MA – January 31, 1969 *

LP1 – SIDE B:

Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* Absolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention Agency Man (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa

LP 2 – SIDE C:

Black Beauty (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa Oh No (from Weasels Ripped My Flesh) – The Mothers of Invention Mother People (from We're Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite: Finale – Orchestre de l'Opéra Bastille & Myung Whun Chung "FZ on Varèse" – Frank Zappa interview with Craig Eldon Pinkus – Indiana University Radio-TV Center – April 25, 1974 * Varèse: Ionisation – Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Pierre Boulez

LP 2 – SIDE D:

The Captain's Fat Theresa Shoes –GTO's^ No Longer Umpire – Alice Cooper Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) – Frank Zappa Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970 ) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention* Happy Together (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970 ) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention* Scumbag (Live at Fillmore East, NYC, 1971) (from Playground Psychotics) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention

LP 3 – SIDE E:

Your Mouth (from Waka/Jawaka) – Frank Zappa Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa Apostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles , Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974 ) – Frank Zappa * Muffin Man (Live at The Palladium, NYC, 1977) (from Baby Snakes – The Compleat Soundtrack) – Frank Zappa Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" – October 21, 1978 ) – Frank Zappa *

LP 3 – SIDE F:

Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa * The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa Fembot In A Wet T-shirt (from Joe's Garage – Act I) – Frank Zappa Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa

LP 4 – SIDE G:

The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa * H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa Overture (Live in Frankfurt, Germany – September 19, 1992 ) – Ensemble Modern, Conducted by Frank Zappa G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa

LP 4 – SIDE H:

Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa , London Symphony Orchestra^ Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa Nap Time (from Everything Is Healing Nicely) – Frank Zappa

LP 5 – SIDE I:

Frank's Library – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Edgewood Arsenal – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank's Parents – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell The Blackouts – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Greeting Cards – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Studio Z – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Goes To Jail – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Musically Difficult – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell The Parts Are Complicated – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Murray Roman's TV Show – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Put His Foot Down – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Laurel Canyon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell The Manson Family – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Are We Going To Get Paid – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Steve Vai's Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Could Be Hardcore – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell

LP 5 – SIDE J:

Bruce Bickford's Zappa Head – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell If I'm Alive – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Keep This Guy Under Check – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank's Business Perspective – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Fake It – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Don't Have Any Friends – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Hi, I'm Moon – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Addresses Congress – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Turn Off That Zappa Music – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Frank Getting Sick – Original Documentary Score by John Frizzell Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

2LP EDITION:

LP 1 – SIDE A:

Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa Absolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention

LP 1 – SIDE B:

Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970 ) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention* Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) – Frank Zappa Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa Apostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles , Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974 ) – Frank Zappa * Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa

LP 2 – SIDE C:

The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa * Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" – October 21, 1978 ) – Frank Zappa * Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa * H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa

LP 2 – SIDE D:

Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa , London Symphony Orchestra^ Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

21-TRACK DIGITAL EDITION:

Motherly Love (from Freak Out!) – The Mothers of Invention Memories Of El Monte (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* Oh! In The Sky (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* The Duke (Live from the Whisky 1968) – The Mothers of Invention* How Could I Be Such A Fool? (from Mystery Disc) – Frank Zappa Absolutely Free (from We're Only In It For The Money) – The Mothers of Invention Call Any Vegetable (Excerpts) (Live at Fillmore West – November 6, 1970 ) – Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention* Road Ladies (from Chunga's Revenge) – Frank Zappa Cheepnis (Live at the Roxy, 12/10/73, Show 1) (from The Roxy Performances) – Frank Zappa Apostrophe' (Live in Los Angeles , Rehearsal Hall – June 21, 1974 ) – Frank Zappa * Sofa (1977 Mix, Live) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa The Black Page #1 (Piano Version) (from Zappa In New York 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) – Frank Zappa Mo's Vacation (Live in Munich 1978) – Frank Zappa * Dancin' Fool (Live on "Saturday Night Live" – October 21, 1978 ) – Frank Zappa * Valley Girl (from Ship Arriving Too Late To Save A Drowning Witch) – Frank Zappa & Moon Zappa The Meek Shall Inherit Nothing (Live at The Pier, NYC – 1984) – Frank Zappa * H.R. 2911 (from Frank Zappa Meets The Mothers Of Prevention) – Frank Zappa Envelopes (1983 Original Vinyl Mix) – Frank Zappa , London Symphony Orchestra^ Get Whitey (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa G-Spot Tornado (from The Yellow Shark) – Frank Zappa Watermelon In Easter Hay (Live, 1978) (from Frank Zappa Plays The Music of Frank Zappa – A Memorial Tribute) – Frank Zappa

* Previously unreleased

^ Currently not available

