Happy Go Healthy® Launches Brilliant Bites™ Line of Premium Dog Supplements on Amazon.com and Walmart.com

CINCINNATI, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Go Healthy® , the creator of the first premium dog supplement range with immune health at its core, announced that Brilliant Bites™, its new product brand line of first-rate, condition-specific dog supplements, is now available to purchase from leading online retailers, Amazon.com and Walmart.com, and soon to be on Chewy.com. The Brilliant Bites line will soon also be available in independent pet stores across the country.

"After relaunching our brand with the release of Brilliant Bites on our newly enhanced website, we're excited to continue growing our online and in-store presence by making our premium products available through these sales channels," said Malcolm Ballard, president and co-founder of Happy Go Healthy.

The mission of the brand is to make the lives of dogs and the people who love them healthier, happier and more brilliant. Brilliant Bites includes five condition-specific dog supplements made in the USA with the finest ingredients and no artificial fillers: Hip & Joint, Skin & Coat, Daily Wellness, Gut Health and Calm. These bite-sized nutrient-dense supplements are ideal for dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds, and are crafted to help deal with conditions dogs may experience throughout their lives. They're also easier to administer and less messy to consume than soft chews, mixing powders and liquids. Novel ingredients that are multi-functional are a staple of each supplement, including organic Icelandic seaweed, organic Norwegian kelp, protected salmon oil, prebiotics and live probiotics.

"We go above and beyond competitors to offer the best dog supplements that enhance the health and wellness of every dog," said Luke Dolan, vice president and co-founder of Happy Go Healthy. "We are committed to efficacy and safety, using only fresh and natural ingredients recognized by the FDA and AAFCO. Our supplements have been formulated based on insight from the top veterinarians and nutritionists in the USA and Europe, as well as our combined decades of experience in the animal feed industry."

To help celebrate the launch of Brilliant Bites, the brand will be featured on a National Puppy Day segment on the nationally-syndicated morning show, "Daytime," on March 23, 2021. Check your local listings for the air time.

For more information about Happy Go Healthy and its line of Brilliant Bites supplements, visit happygohealthypets.com. You can also follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram .

