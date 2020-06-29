Happy Money Appoints Fintech Pioneer Jason Altieri as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer as Demand for Digitally Native Fintech and Paying Down Consumer Debt Emerge as Key Trends

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As America looks to heal from the economic upheaval driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, Happy Money ® is emerging to meet a growing demand for its financial tools and services that eliminate debt and improve happiness by Helping Borrowers Become Savers™. As a part of its growth, the company has added fintech pioneer Jason Altieri as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

Over the last 12 years, Jason has led legal, regulatory and compliance functions for several leading Silicon Valley companies, including MetroMile, Inc., Roofstock, Inc. and Corefino, Inc. As General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer at Lending Club, he led the company's successful $1 Billion public offering (NYSE: LC) in 2014 and was also named General Counsel of the year by the San Francisco Business Times that same year.

"Jason's vast legal, regulatory and compliance experience along with his strategic approach and industry understanding is critical as we continue to grow and build a new, happier and more sustainable financial system," said Founder and CEO of Happy Money, Scott Saunders.

Altieri joins Happy Money as consumer demand increases for digitally native financial services and an appetite to pay down debt increases with economic and pandemic uncertainty. The company's unique business model is funded through mission-aligned Credit Unions which, unlike many capital market-driven platforms, continue to issue loans through the Happy Money platform in these challenging times.

"Happy Money's strong, dedicated team, along with Scott's vision to reorient the consumer relationship so that it's not focused on debt but on building overall financial wellness drove my decision to join the team. Happy Money is thoughtfully expanding access to financial services by eliminating people's debt and creating a network of aligned credit union partners, doing away with the need for antiquated models that stunt people's financial development," said Altieri.

About Happy Money

Happy Money® is a financial technology company, delivering digitally-native financial tools and services for human happiness™ through its purpose-driven marketplace between mission-aligned capital and consumers. Happy Money is creating an alternative to the "Sad Money™" system with a connected ecosystem of consumer financial products designed to help borrowers become savers. Happy Money. A Happier Future.™

Backed by leading investors including Anthemis Group, Tencent Holdings and CMFG Ventures, Happy Money has helped over 80,000 members pay off nearly $1.5 billion in credit card debt. Founded in 2009, Happy Money has a diverse employee base of over 270 people and is based in Orange County, California. For more information, please visit www.happymoney.com .

SOURCE Happy Money

