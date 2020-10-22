HappyFox Announces Integration With Asana, Enabling Customer Support and Project Teams to Collaborate Faster

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyFox, Inc. – a leader in help desk and customer support software – is proud to announce the integration of HappyFox Help Desk with Asana. This integration helps project and support teams collaborate seamlessly with each other and resolve customer issues quickly.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, companies are resorting to work-from-home policies, causing a change in the way they collaborate. To provide excellent customer service during these tough times, HappyFox's integration with Asana helps support agents to collaborate effectively with other teams in the organization.

"As support teams focus on delivering quality customer service, they sometimes struggle to collaborate with other teams in the organization," said Shalin Jain, CEO of HappyFox, Inc. "This integration with Asana, along with the powerful feature set of HappyFox Help Desk, will allow support teams to reduce the time they spend on collaborating with project teams on external channels, so they can focus on helping customers."

According to IDC, by 2024 enterprises with collaborative work environments will see 30% lower staff turnover, 30% increased productivity, and 30% higher revenue per employee than their peers. HappyFox's integration with Asana sets the framework for efficient cross-functional collaboration across teams.

With the HappyFox Help Desk and Asana integration, organizations can,

- Keep everyone in the loop: With real-time updates between HappyFox and Asana, support agents will be able to swiftly resolve incoming support requests.

- Improve organization-wide productivity: HappyFox Help Desk customers can now view, create, and update Asana tasks directly in HappyFox, without having to change workflows or switch windows.

- Faster ticket resolution: According to HappyFox's internal benchmark, customers who use an integrated project management software experience a 30% faster first response time. This means support teams can resolve tickets faster and can handle a larger volume of tickets efficiently.

To learn more, visit https://www.happyfox.com/help-desk-integration/asana

About Asana, Inc.

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 75,000 paying customers across 190 countries such as AllBirds, Comcast, Sephora, Sky, Spotify, and Woolworths who rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation. To learn more, visit www.asana.com

About HappyFox, Inc.

HappyFox Inc., headquartered in Irvine, CA, develops a suite of customer support solutions – an enterprise-grade help desk, live chat, chatbot, workflow automation, and BI software. HappyFox Help Desk has been rated as the 'Best Help Desk Software' by PC Magazine for the last 5 years in a row. HappyFox serves over 12,000 companies across 70 countries in education, media, e-commerce, retail, IT, manufacturing, government, and many other verticals. To learn more about HappyFox visit www.happyfox.com

HappyFox is a registered trademark of HappyFox, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only.

