HappyFox Launches Assist AI, an AI-Driven Conversational Ticketing Tool Allowing Employees to Resolve Issues Inside Slack

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HappyFox, Inc., makers of a top-rated help desk platform, today announced the release of HappyFox Assist AI, a new product that gives IT and HR teams the power to leverage AI to auto-resolve repetitive questions and allow companies to manage their IT and HR support within Slack. Assist AI from HappyFox is the most comprehensive AI-powered conversational support product on the market.

Assist AI seamlessly integrates with Slack and is compatible with knowledge base tools like Confluence, as well as ticketing systems Zendesk and HappyFox Help Desk, making it perfect for companies with work-from-home or hybrid workforces using those platforms as their primary method of communication. Instead of end-users and support agents wasting time over email to handle support requests, they can stay on their preferred communication platform and resolve common issues quickly and efficiently.

Assist AI responds to routine requests by accessing a company's knowledge base while continuously learning patterns from each ticket it resolves. When Assist AI can't resolve an issue, it escalates tickets to an agent via Slack. In early testing, HappyFox Assist AI initially deflected up to 40% of IT tickets, but the ultimate goal is to deflect 60% of all frequently asked questions.

Assist AI reduces the time it takes to resolve tickets and train new employees because it understands employee terminology and expressions. Assist AI also helps ensure compliance, creating an audit trail by syncing all support conversations back to the ticketing system in use,

"Digital transformation has never been more critical than it is right now," said Shalin Jain, founder and CEO of HappyFox. "Assist AI supports transformation efforts by giving IT and HR teams time to focus on the big picture and work on exciting new initiatives instead of managing repetitive tasks that can easily be automated. When bots manage simple issues, people have more time to focus on strategic tasks and improve the employee experience."

Assist AI deploys within minutes and requires little training. Its automated service is available 24/7 and is designed to supplement rather than replace help desk and service desk teams. To learn more about HappyFox Assist AI, visit www.happyfox.com/assist-ai/.

HappyFox, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) support platform that offers an award-winning, all-in-one help desk system with key elements throughout the support process leveraging automation, conversational ticketing, and AI. With a vision of putting the "happy" back in support functions at organizations of all types, HappyFox helps more than 12,000 companies in 70-plus countries deliver faster and better support for their customers. PC Magazine rated HappyFox Help Desk as the "Best Help Desk Software" for five consecutive years and is also a leading provider of Chatbots for customer service teams. Find out more about HappyFox and its comprehensive suite of support products at www.happyfox.com.

