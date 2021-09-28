Haptics Market Size to Surpass USD 15.84 Billion growth by 2025 at 15.96% CAGR - Report by Technavio

Sep 28, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 15.84 billion is expected in the haptics market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the haptic technology market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The adoption of HD haptics will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Scope of Haptic Technology Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 15.84 billion
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 15.96%
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography-
|
•
|
APAC
|
•
|
Europe
|
•
|
North America
|
•
|
South America
|
•
|
MEA
|
By component-
|
•
|
Actuators
|
•
|
Drivers and controllers
|
•
|
Software and technology
|
By application-
|
•
|
Consumer electronics
|
•
|
Automotive
|
Drivers
|
•
|
Adoption of HD haptics
|
•
|
Demand for interactive sensory experience
|
•
|
Increased demand for in-car infotainment services
|
Challenges
|
•
|
High power consumption
|
•
|
Slower adoption rate with the short product lifecycle
|
•
|
Design constraints
Haptic Technology Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Haptics Market is segmented as below:
- Component
- Actuators
- Drivers and Controllers
- Software and Technology
- Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Haptic Technology Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the Haptics Market in Technology, Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry include AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd., IMAGIS Co. Ltd., Immersion Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., SMK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the haptics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Haptics Market size
- Haptics Market trends
- Haptics Market analysis
The haptic technology market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Factors such as high power consumption, slower adoption rate with the short product lifecycle, and design constraints will hamper the market growth.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Haptics Technology Market
Haptic Technology Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist haptics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the haptic technology market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the haptics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of haptic technology market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Component
- Market segments
- Comparison by Component
- Actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Drivers and controllers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software and technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Component
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd.
- Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Dongwoon Anatech Co. Ltd.
- IMAGIS Co. Ltd.
- Immersion Corp.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- SMK Corp.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
