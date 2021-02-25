Haptik announces launch of Buzzo: Voice Assistant for eCommerce

In the post pandemic era, according to Forrester Research , e-commerce sales have grown by 20% in the US and digital is now the default way of shopping for most millennials. However, searching through long product catalogs and finding the most suitable products continues to remain a cumbersome experience.

Buzzo uses Haptik's cutting edge NLU combined with product meta data such as filters, reviews, pricing, tags, etc. to understand a user's requirements spoken in colloquial language and provide recommendations similar to an in store sales agent. The AI assistant also knows how to nudge relevant upsells & cross sells and add multiple items to cart in a single voice command, leading to a much faster overall checkout process.

Buzzo's first implementation is in JioMart - one of India's largest e-grocery platforms. Over a million end customers have used the AI assistant already with a 50% increase in conversion rate from browsing to purchase.

"Voice search has shown a lot of promise but has been limited in its ability to really drive transactions," said Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder & CEO of Haptik. "The primary reason for this is the lack of domain expertise in the AI models along with a natural UX workflow. With Buzzo, we have taken close to a year to perfect this experience through multiple iterations. The initial results we are seeing with JioMart are extremely promising, and we are excited to take this product to other brands globally."

Buzzo is now generally available for e-commerce brands across shopping categories, including grocery, electronics, apparel, beauty, furniture and more. Earlier this year, Haptik also launched another voice solution with Conversational IVR, enabling better customer experience and automation within the contact center.

About Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100 million devices, and processed over 3 billion conversations. Part of the $65 billion Internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing revenue. The company has been featured as a leader in the category across many platforms including Garnter, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more. Haptik's leading clients and partners include KFC, Oyo Rooms, Starhub, HP, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others.

SOURCE Haptik