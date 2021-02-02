Haptik integrates with Salesforce Service Cloud to enable Intelligent Virtual Assistants

Haptik's CTO and Co-founder , Swapan Rajdev said: " Bringing Haptik's Conversational AI technology to Salesforce Service Cloud will enable thousands of Enterprises to level up their CX strategy. Using Service Cloud data, Hapitk's AI engine can power automated and personalized customer interactions along with automation of 80% of repetitive support queries. This provides Live Agents bandwidth to better focus on complex issues and scale support efficiently. It's a dream team of Automation, CRM and Humans!"

About Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100Mn devices, and processed over 3Bn conversations. Part of $65Bn Internet conglomerate Jio, backed by Google, Facebook and others, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance CX while saving costs and increasing sales. Haptik has received industry accolades, including "Recommended Vendor in Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar: AI in Insurance and AI in Government'' by Gartner. Haptik's leading clients include Disney Hotstar, Oyo Rooms, KFC, Tata Group, Zurich Insurance, OLA and among others.

