Haptik integrates with Zendesk to enable AI-driven customer support

Seamlessly transferring complex queries to human agents on Zendesk Chat. This sheds off the load on the human agents.

Deep integration with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations enables an automation-first strategy across popular messaging such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter & Line messenger.

Plugging in with the Zendesk Ticketing System to automatically generate customer support tickets.

Swapan Rajdev, CTO and Co-founder at Haptik, said, "Working with Zendesk, Inc. gives us the opportunity to power thousands of organizations around the world with AI-driven connected experiences. Haptik brings a full-stack conversational AI solution including advanced NLU capabilities & ready-to-use industry-specific Smart Skills trained on 3Bn+ interactions. In addition to ticketing and live chat, we are also excited to integrate with Sunshine Conversations, the future of all conversational experiences within Zendesk."

Haptik's out-of-the-box Integration with Zendesk will help businesses unlock the power of their existing business systems to deliver a unified and AI-first user experience. Earlier this year, Haptik also launched a Conversational IVR solution to enable omnichannel voice AI-assistants.

About Haptik

Haptik is one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, having reached over 100 million devices, and processed over 3 billion conversations. Part of the $65 billion Internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik Intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing revenue. The company has been featured as a leader in the category across many platforms including Gartner, AI Time Journal, Opus Research & more. Haptik's leading clients and partners include KFC, Oyo Rooms, Starhub, HP, Tata Group, Disney Hotstar, OLA, and Zurich Insurance among others

