Harbor Asset Private Wealth is Latest Firm to Choose Partnered Independence with Sanctuary Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Harbor Asset Private Wealth to its network of independent partners. The Greenwich-based team is Sanctuary's second in Connecticut and the 51st team to choose partnered independence with Sanctuary overall. Advising on approximately $280 million in client assets, the firm is led by respected industry pro Marti Marache, who has been with Morgan Stanley for the last 13 years.

"This is turning out to be a great year for Sanctuary and we couldn't be happier that Marti has chosen to be a business owner with us rather than an employee at Morgan Stanley," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We are quickly making the Sanctuary brand more prominent in the Northeast. Harbor Asset Private Wealth is the second team in Connecticut to join us and follows closely on the heels of the addition of NavaSync Private Wealth in New Jersey to our network."

"I've always wanted to run my own business and have the freedom of choice to go my own way. Now through Sanctuary Wealth's model of partnered independence, I can finally do just that," explained Marti Marache, Founder/CEO, Harbor Asset Private Wealth, of the move to Sanctuary. "I learned a tremendous amount during my time with Morgan Stanley. I want to apply those lessons to my new business. My clients will benefit from Sanctuary's open architecture platform. I will have access to a range of products, services and technology that just weren't available to me previously, while also being able to leverage and maintain my current partnerships with BlackRock, First Trust, Allianz, and other well-respected firms."

Marti Marache has earned many rankings and recognitions over the years. Two of the ones she is most proud of is being listed #38 on the Forbes magazine's 2021 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, as well as being named a Top Wealth Advisor Mom by Working Mothers magazine. An industry veteran from Georgia with more than 33 years of experience, Marti began her career on the international institutional desk. She encountered a wide range of market conditions and high-level trading while traveling extensively in this role. These experiences were invaluable and enable Marti to keep calm during challenging markets and stay focused on her clients' long-term objectives.

Harbor Asset Private Wealth is also a family business, as the team includes Marti's husband Mark Marache, who was also a financial advisor for 18 years at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in New York City, where the couple met 24 years ago, and he has come out of retirement to join the practice. The third member of the team is nephew Herbert Marache IV, who is currently working in the industry, following in the footsteps of his great grandfather, grandfather, father and uncle. The Marache family has a long rich history on Wall Street providing investment banking and financial advice spanning five generations.

"Like many advisors working within the confines of a large bank or wirehouse, Marti felt constrained by the inherent limitations of that structure in terms of what she was able to offer clients," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "By choosing partnered independence with Sanctuary, she will have total freedom to choose the investment solutions that best suit the needs of her clients and complete control over how she runs her business, secure in the knowledge that she's got the entirety of Sanctuary Wealth to support her."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 51 partner firms across 20 states with over $16.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

