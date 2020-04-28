Harbor Foods Group hires Rick Jensen, formerly of Spokane, WA based URM, to serve as President of Harbor Wholesale

LACEY, Wash., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the acquisition of FSA's Kent, WA business last fall, Harbor Wholesale Foods restructured their organization to prepare for the future. Harbor Foods Group was formed as the Erickson Family's parent holding company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, Harbor Wholesale and Harbor Foodservice. Upon this change, Justin Erickson became CEO of the Harbor Foods Group holding company, with Randy Irvine, former President of FSA Seattle, serving as President of the newly formed Harbor Foodservice. Erickson then began the search for Harbor Wholesale's new President.

"Identifying the right candidate to serve as President of our 4th generation, 97 year old, family company was no easy task," said Erickson. He went on to say that, "First and foremost, we had to find a leader who exemplifies our company values and lives our commitment to the success of our team members and customers every day." Erickson does not intend to leave his post as leader of his family's business, he views this hire as a strategic partnership allowing for equal attention towards the growth of Harbor's Wholesale and Foodservice business units without sacrificing the focused leadership necessary to execute at a high level every day.

Rick Jensen emerged from a list of highly qualified candidates from across the country. He is a native to the Northwest and grew up in Harbor Wholesale's hometown of Lacey, WA before making his way to Spokane to eventually lead the "Profit Centers" business units for URM, serving small grocers, c-stores, restaurants, and institutions throughout the Inland NW. Erickson said, "I've known Rick over the years and appreciate his local roots and 30+ years of experience in the grocery and foodservice industries. Not only will Rick be an ambassador of Harbor's family culture, he also brings experience and knowledge to strengthen Harbor's position as the Pacific Northwest's leading distributor to neighborhood grocers, convenience stores, and quick service restaurants."

Rick is truly an industry leader, with a broad understanding of the lines of business that Harbor operates in. "Harbor Wholesale is an organization I've admired for many years having known and worked with three generations of the family. I look forward to collaborating with the team to continue driving the business forward," said newly appointed President, Rick Jensen. In addition, Rick is an active participant on industry boards bringing a wide network of connections and resources to the Harbor team. "I'm excited to join a company made up of people that have carefully cultivated a positive, forward-thinking culture, created by an incredible family and team for nearly 100 years. I am humbled and honored to be the steward of that culture and this business unit going forward," stated Jensen. Rick looks forward to his return to his hometown of Lacey, WA where he can begin building relationships with Harbor's team members, diverse base of customers, and supportive vendor community. "We look forward to Rick's leadership and added support for the local communities we serve" – Justin Erickson, CEO, Harbor Foods Group.

About Harbor Wholesale

Harbor is a 4th generation family-owned and operated business headquartered in Lacey, Washington distributing products to local NW customers in the convenience and restaurant channels since 1923. Harbor currently services more than 3,000 locations throughout WA, OR, and parts of CA, ID, and AK from distribution centers in Lacey, WA and Roseburg, OR. The company's family culture and local presence continue to provide excellent service, superior products, and a deep-rooted connection to the local market with a mission to serve the world's freshest and most convenient solutions for people on-the-go.

For further information about Harbor Wholesale Foods, please visit www.harborwholesale.com.

Press Contacts

Taber Lee

Director of Marketing

Harbor Wholesale Foods

[email protected]

(800) 624.3614 ext. 1363

SOURCE Harbor Foods Group

Related Links

http://www.harborwholesale.com

