HARBOR FOODS RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF THE 2022 WASHINGTON'S BEST WORKPLACES

LACEY, Wash., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Foods received the award recognizing the organization as one of the 2022 Washington's Best Workplaces by Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ). The Best Workplaces list is a ranking based on anonymous employee surveys. The top 100 companies will be recognized at a fun-filled celebration on August 18th, 2022, at T-Mobile Park, culminating in a release of the final rankings in a special section published on August 19, 2022, in the PSBJ.

Following a few challenging years, the Harbor Foods team is especially proud of this recognition during a volatile time in the food industry and a competitive market for talent. Justin Erickson, 4th generation owner & CEO states, "We stand behind our purpose of Fortifying Community and continuously strive to make Harbor Foods a Best Workplace through our commitment to the success of our team members and customers. I'm proud of our Harbor team, we pulled together during a challenging time and did our best to have a positive impact on those we serve, both internally and externally." As a 4th generation Erickson family member, Justin puts his trust in the team members operating and growing Harbor Foods. The feeling of belonging, ownership, and purpose gives Harbor Foods' team members a sense of pride in the work performed each day. The Harbor Foods' team lives by four simple values; Genuine, Resourceful, Motivated, and Friendly that are the foundation of Harbor's "Best Workplaces" culture.