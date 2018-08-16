HarborWalk Village Announces Fall Event Schedule

DESTIN, Fla., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HarborWalk Village at the Emerald Grande is preparing to host a variety of events throughout the Fall that guests of all ages will enjoy! Ranging from holiday events to weekend festivals complete with fireworks, there will be something for the entire family to do at HarborWalk Village.

SEPTEMBER :

Labor Day, September 1st-2nd, 7:30pm: Bid farewell to summer with a weekend of music, fun and fireworks over the Destin Harbor. Complete event details at: https://bit.ly/2BfcAat

HarborFest, September 22nd, 5:00-9:00pm: Celebrate our Destin heritage at the 1st Annual HarborFest showcasing local cuisines, brews, music, art and more throughout HarborWalk Village. Tickets are $15 per person and include beer sampling, tasting card, beer stein & kids crafts. Small plates are available to purchase from participating restaurants. Complete event details at: https://bit.ly/2OIovjc

OCTOBER :

40th Annual Destin Seafood Festival, October 5th, 6th, 7th: Join us along the Boardwalk for a three-day festival full of arts, crafts, music, food, entertainment, fireworks, and excitement. Festival is free to the public. Complete event details at: https://bit.ly/2MuPIbz

Fish the Days, Rock the Nights, October 13th, 20th & 27th, 7:00-9:00pm: Watch the winning catches of the 69th Annual Destin Fishing Rodeo roll in at the daily weigh-ins from 10:00am – 7:00pm. Rock the Docks all night long with live music on the main stage at 7:00pm and fireworks over the Harbor at 9:00pm! Free admission. Complete event details at: https://bit.ly/2KUYD0V

Pumpkinpalooza, October 27th & 28th: Saturday, 6:00pm; Sunday 2:00pm



Saturday : Enjoy spirited nightlife at this thrilling & chilling Halloween Pub Crawl & Adult Costume Contest! Pub Crawl passes are $10 per adult. Complete event details at: https://bit.ly/2BhW1L8



Sunday : Spook-tacular family fun! Enjoy a kid's costume contest and a 4-legged pet costume contest & Trick or Treat throughout the Village. Admission is free. Complete event details at: http://bit.ly/2PeKi2M

NOVEMBER:

11th Annual Blues, Brews & BBQ, November 3rd, 12:00– 4:00pm: Over fifteen of the area's finest restaurants compete in a spirited and fun BBQ competition. Complete event details at: http://bit.ly/2MrWPBy



Located in the heart of Destin at the foot of the Destin Bridge, HarborWalk Village is truly a destination for all ages.

