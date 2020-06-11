Harbour BioMed Appoints Dr. Jon Wigginton to its Scientific Advisory Board

"Dr. Wigginton is a seasoned scientific leader whose expertise spans basic scientific research, translational medicine and clinical development," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, M.D., Ph,D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed. "We are very excited to have Dr. Wigginton join our SAB team and look forward to his guidance in accelerating our programs to develop the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics."

"HBM has an exciting portfolio and its research stands at the cutting edge of scientific progress that is being conducted to bring next generation immuno-therapeutics to address unmet medical needs." said Dr. Wigginton: "I look forward to working with Jingsong and his team."

Dr. Wigginton recently joined Cullinan Oncology, where he serves as Chief Medical Officer, and leads clinical development for Cullinan's portfolio companies. He also serves as an Advisor at MPM Capital, where he provides input on potential oncology investments and clinical development plans for portfolio companies. Previously, Dr. Wigginton served as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice-President, Clinical Development at MacroGenics.

Previously, Dr. Wigginton served as Therapeutic Area Head, Immuno-Oncology Early Clinical Research at Bristol-Myers Squibb. At BMS, he oversaw the early clinical development of the Company's Immuno-Oncology portfolio, from first-in-man through proof-of-concept, co-led the BMS International Immuno-Oncology Network, and served in a governance role for immuno-oncology discovery. These efforts led to demonstration of proof-of-concept for both anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 antibodies in patients with a range of different cancers, and for the anti-PD-1/anti-CTLA-4 combination in melanoma.

Dr. Wigginton also had a lengthy career at the National Cancer Institute, serving as Head of the Investigational Biologics Section in the Center for Cancer Research, where he led an integrated basic, translational, and clinical research effort focused on combination immunotherapy. Dr. Wigginton's work has been recognized through numerous peer-reviewed publications, abstracts, and invited presentations at various national and international scientific programs, and he previously served as President of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immunological diseases. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through internal R&D programs, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The company's internal discovery programs are centered around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice®) for generating both fully human monoclonal antibodies, heavy chain only antibodies (HCAb) and HCAb based bispecific antibodies. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions. The company has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Suzhou & Shanghai, China.

For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com

Contact:

Atul Deshpande PhD, MBA

Chief Strategy Officer and Head, US Ops.

Harbour BioMed

Phone: +1-908-210-3347

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Harbour BioMed

Related Links

http://www.harbourbiomed.com

