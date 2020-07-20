Harbour BioMed Presented Pre-Clinical Data on A Fully Human Anti-CD73 Antibody at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (HBM), a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company presented preclinical data from a fully human CD73 antibody (HBM1007) in an e-poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II held from June 22-24, 2020.

HBM1007 is a fully human mAb against CD73 which is an ecto-enzyme expressed on stromal cells and tumors that converts extracellular adenosine monophosphate (AMP) to adenosine. High concentration of adenosine, predominantly signaling through the A2A receptor, suppresses innate and adaptive immune cell responses leading to tumor escape from immune surveillance. With unique epitopes to recognize CD73, HBM1007 works through dual modes of action: first, it can block the enzymatic activity of both membrane and soluble CD73 independent of AMP concentration, suggesting its sustainable activity in TME, and second, it reduces the surface expression of CD73. As a result, both enzymatic and non-enzymatic dependent functions of CD73 were significantly reduced.

"HBM1007 is a fully human anti-CD73 antibody generated from H2L2 Harbour Mice® platform with excellent anti-tumor potency and impressive developability. HBM1007 shows great potential as a promising anti-tumor monotherapy for patients with high CD73 expression. We also expect HBM1007 will benefit broader patient populations with its unique dual mechanism of actions as combination therapies." said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Harbour BioMed.

A link to the poster can be found here

https://vcusa.sparx-ip.net/aacr2020ep/?view=2&c=a&searchfor=CD73&item=2020AB_6056.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics in the fields of immuno-oncology, immunologic diseases, and COVID-19. The company is building its proprietary pipeline through internal R&D programs, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The company's internal discovery programs are centered around its two patented transgenic mouse platforms (Harbour Mice®) for generating both fully human monoclonal antibodies, heavy chain only antibodies (HCAb) and HBICE™ immune cell engager technology for developing bispecific antibodies. Harbour BioMed also licenses the platforms to companies and academic institutions. The company has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Rotterdam, The Netherlands; and Suzhou & Shanghai, China. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com

