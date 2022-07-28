Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market, Evolving Opportunities with Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc. and Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc - Technavio

Product type (construction, transportation, agriculture, and others) and

Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Analysis Report by Product, End-user, and Geographic and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Buy Sample Report.

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Key Market Trend

The development of AI-based online auctions, which helps to lower administrative costs by automating a number of procedures such as internal operations, packing of purchased industrial equipment, and delivery, is a key factor fueling the growth of the worldwide hard asset equipment online auction market. The voice assistant, a voice recognition system, which searches auction listings for buyers on its online auction platforms, was first used by auctioneers in beta testing. During the projected period, these variables are anticipated to have a favorable effect on the market under consideration's expansion.

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Key Market Driver

The preference for online auctioning over traditional auctioning is one of the main drivers boosting the growth of the worldwide hard asset equipment online auction industry. Bidders have more transparency in online auctions, which increases user trust. A preview of the equipment up for auction may also be available on some online auction websites weeks before the actual auction, giving prospective bidders time to evaluate equipment reports. The possibility to haggle with sellers or auctioneers is provided to bidders during the online auction. This ends up making the process simple, which finally supports the market growth during the predicted period by eliminating the profits made by agents, brokers, or middlemen.

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Key Market Challenge

The rise in shill bidding during hard asset equipment online auctions is one of the major obstacles to the growth of the global market for these sales. Any user can easily create a phony identity and sign up for an auction system to bid on his own selling or buying things. The rules of online auctions permit a group of users to bid on each other's merchandise. Shill bidding has the result of making the bidder pay more than the item is actually worth. The rise of shill bidding may cause bidders to steer clear of online auctions, which is anticipated to hurt the market for hard asset equipment online auctions globally in the years to come. Download Sample Report.

Major Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Companies:

Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc.

Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc.

and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc. AllStar Auctions Inc.

Auction Technology Group Plc

Bar None Auction

Bidadoo Inc.

BPI Auctions Ltd.

Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc.

Euro Auctions UK Ltd.

Hess Auction Group

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report

Related Reports:

Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC by End-use and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market by Consumer and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group, Bar None Auction, bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., Euro Auctions UK Ltd., Hess Auction Group, J.J. Kane Associates Inc., Joey Martin Auctioneers LLC, KAR Auction Services Inc., MachineWeb Inc., NetBid Industrie-Auktionen AG, Proxibid Inc., Ritchason Auctioneers Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, TBAuctions B.V., Terra Point LLC, WCA Inc., and WorldNet Auctions Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc.

Exhibit 97: Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc.

and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc. Exhibit 100: Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc. - Overview

and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 101: Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc. - Product / Service

and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 102: Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Euro Auctions UK Ltd.

Auctions UK Ltd. Exhibit 103: Euro Auctions UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Euro Auctions UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Euro Auctions UK Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Hess Auction Group

Exhibit 106: Hess Auction Group - Overview



Exhibit 107: Hess Auction Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Hess Auction Group - Key offerings

10.7 MachineWeb Inc.

Exhibit 109: MachineWeb Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: MachineWeb Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: MachineWeb Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Proxibid Inc.

Exhibit 112: Proxibid Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Proxibid Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Proxibid Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Ritchason Auctioneers Inc.

Exhibit 115: Ritchason Auctioneers Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Ritchason Auctioneers Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Ritchason Auctioneers Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers Inc.

. Auctioneers Inc. Exhibit 118: Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers Inc. - Overview

. Auctioneers Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 119: Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers Inc. - Business segments

. Auctioneers Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 120: Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers Inc. - Key offerings

. Auctioneers Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 121: Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 WCA Inc.

Exhibit 122: WCA Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: WCA Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: WCA Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 WorldNet Auctions Inc.

Exhibit 125: WorldNet Auctions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: WorldNet Auctions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: WorldNet Auctions Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio