Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market to Grow by USD 2.12 billion | Shift in Preference Toward Online Auctioning to Drive Growth | Technavio

Market Scope

The hard asset equipment online auction market covers the following areas:

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Sizing

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Forecast

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group, Bar None Auction, Bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., Euro Auctions UK Ltd., Hess Auction Group, J.J. Kane Associates Inc., Joey Martin Auctioneers LLC, KAR Auction Services Inc., MachineWeb Inc., NetBid Industrie-Auktionen AG, Proxibid Inc., Ritchason Auctioneers Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, TBAuctions B.V., Terra Point LLC, WCA Inc., and WorldNet Auctions Inc., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by type:

Construction:



The construction segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.





The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the investments in infrastructure projects owing to the rapidly rising population and growing regulatory support from various government bodies for building projects.



Transportation



Agriculture



Others

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the significant increase in investments in infrastructural activities in countries such as the US and Canada. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US will contribute the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market

Market Driver:

Shift in preference toward online auctioning from conventional auctioning:

Online auction is convenient to bidders in terms of time, place, and cost and provides transparency to bidders. Some websites also offer a preview of the equipment to be auctioned. Bidders can bargain with sellers or auctioneers during the auction, which makes the process easy.

Market Trend:

Emergence of AI-based online auctions:

AI-based online auctions help reduce administrative costs, as several processes can be automated. Some vendors are also focusing on developing voice-search technology. Such factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

Related Reports:

Security Advisory Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Product Life Cycle Management Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hard Asset Equipment Online Auction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc., Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc., AllStar Auctions Inc., Auction Technology Group, Bar None Auction, bidadoo Inc., BPI Auctions Ltd., Bruce Schapansky Auctioneers Inc., Euro Auctions UK Ltd., Hess Auction Group, J.J. Kane Associates Inc., Joey Martin Auctioneers LLC, KAR Auction Services Inc., MachineWeb Inc., NetBid Industrie-Auktionen AG, Proxibid Inc., Ritchason Auctioneers Inc., Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC, TBAuctions B.V., Terra Point LLC, WCA Inc., and WorldNet Auctions Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market segments

Comparison by Product Type

Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product Type

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Absolute Auctions and Realty Inc.

Alex Lyon and Son Sales Managers and Auctioneers Inc.

Euro Auctions UK Ltd.

Hess Auction Group

MachineWeb Inc.

Proxibid Inc.

Ritchason Auctioneers Inc.

Ritchie Bros . Auctioneers Inc.

WCA Inc.

WorldNet Auctions Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio