Hard Money Lenders Arizona Expanding Loan Programs To Assist During Time Of Need

PHOENIX, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these trying times with COVID-19, Hard Money Lenders Arizona is working tirelessly to ensure accessibility and services to their Arizona base of clientele. In an effort to provide more offerings and assistance, they are expanding their loan programs to include commercial hard money loans to residents of Arizona as they may be running into funding challenges in the short term. A commercial hard money loan is dependent on the real estate assets the borrower has. Commercial hard money loans are also called "bridge loans", "no-doc loans" or "private hard money loans" just to name a few. Loans from traditional lenders decide if a borrower is qualified based on their credit, financial statements, etc., while a commercial hard money loan is strictly based on assets the borrower has. This allows borrowers whose projects don't necessarily meet the traditional guidelines of most banks and other lenders to receive funding from other reliable private lenders.

Potential to receive hard money lending in Arizona falls back on certain criteria including but not limited to credit history, insurability and/or ability to provide property collateral. The company has been built on the foundation and mindset that just because an individual may have a poor credit score does not mean that they should be incapable of receiving lending or financing for any and all real estate or business purposes. All specialists employed with Barrett Financial Group are proficient in carrying this mentality out, in fast and efficient ways and provide customers with a plethora of knowledge on the above-mentioned loan programs.

Hard Money Lenders loan programs are designed for Arizona real estate investment professionals and to help make the process of investment funding fast and easy. Their simple loan process enables clients to close purchases in as little as 3 business days. They work with investors buying REOs, short sales, real estate auctions, trustee sales, trustee sale refinances, private party, and even residential construction projects. Their programs focus on single-family residential properties (1-4 unit) all throughout the state of Arizona and California.

You can learn more about Hard Money Lenders loan programs by visiting https://hardmoneylendersarizona.com/ or sending an email to [email protected] with questions you may have.

SOURCE Hard Money Lenders Arizona

