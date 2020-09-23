Hard Rock Cafe® And PacSun Partner To Launch Limited-Edition Merchandise Collection

The limited-edition collection features the globally recognized Hard Rock Cafe logo alongside well-known Hard Rock Cafe properties including Los Angeles, Maui, Amsterdam, London and Paris. Additional items will highlight Hard Rock's ® core mottos including All Is One and Save the Planet. Each piece of the collection has been washed, treated and distressed to provide a truly vintage, worn-in feel.

"We are thrilled to announce this exclusive partnership with a leading retailer like PacSun to bring this limited-edition collection to our fans nationwide," said Benito Mendez, VP, Merchandising, eCommerce & Licensing at Hard Rock International. "Drawing inspiration from the decades Hard Rock Cafe and PacSun were founded is a great way to highlight unique elements of our past and celebrate two iconic brands' footprints on pop culture."

PacSun was established in Los Angeles in 1980 and continues to be inspired by the vintage clothing trend within the streetwear community. The introduction of vintage Hard Rock apparel delivers an exclusive collection of trend-setting style from yesterday to a community of inspired youth.

"Our customers seek products that register the vintage look and feel that's become so popular in today's society," said Brie Olson, Chief Merchandising Officer for PacSun. "Collaborating with Hard Rock has provided us with an exciting opportunity to pay homage to the iconic global brand while sparking interest in our current audience to bring sought after items of the thrift shopping realm into our stores."

As an encore, fans who purchase an item from the collection will receive a card to redeem a free All-American Slider Starter* from participating Hard Rock Cafe locations while supplies last. The All-American Slider Starter features three mini Steak Burgers topped with melted American cheese, a crispy onion ring and creamy coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun.

For additional information about Hard Rock Cafe or to make a reservation, visit www.hardrockcafe.com. To learn more about potential licensing opportunities with Hard Rock, contact Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing for Hard Rock International, at [email protected]. For additional information about PacSun, visit www.pacsun.com.

*Offer valid for one (1) All-American slider starter. North America locations only. Dine-in only at participating Hard Rock Cafes. Originally issued card must be surrendered at time of purchase; limit one per check per day. No substitutions allowed, not valid for ticketed or group events, limited time or specialty menus or on previous purchases. Offer excludes tax and gratuity, has no cash value and cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Valid through January 31, 2021. Void where prohibited by law. In participating locations only. ©2020 Hard Rock International (USA), Inc. All rights reserved.

With venues in 76 countries spanning 256 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe.

PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, PacSun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA.

