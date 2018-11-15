Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood To Be The First Restaurant To Open In Expanded Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Complex

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced that it will relocate Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood, currently inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, to the new restaurant and retail area of the property's expanded Hollywood complex. The cafe and adjacent casino expansion are set to open on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, and will be the first finished area to open as part of the $1.5 billion revamp of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. The cafe will be a model for the brand's redesign and modern kitchen offerings.

"Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood has served guests from all around the world for more than 14 years," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "The soon to be opened cafe will showcase the modern progression of our restaurants and the future of the Hard Rock Cafe brand. This location is of great significance to Hard Rock and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is why we are so excited to share our brand's new design style first with our Hollywood guests."

"Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood is leading the way for our incredible growth at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood complex," said Auggie Cipollini, President of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. "The cafe will be the first restaurant to open as part of the expansion project and will be joined by the first finished portion of the new casino complex."

Easy access to the new Cafe and expanded casino will be adjacent to the existing Player's Club location and food court in the northeast corner of the existing casino. The new cafe will occupy 10,000-square-feet and seat more than 250 guests. The restaurant will feature an open kitchen concept with cutting-edge equipment, including a new 7-foot artisanal brick pizza oven and a meat grind room, where Hard Rock Cafe's new steak burgers will be made fresh daily throughout the day. True to Hard Rock's signature blend of music, entertainment and iconic merchandise, the newly-relocated cafe will include a triangular-shaped island bar and central stage within view of all dining tables. The cafe will also include a new Rock Shop design.

Additionally, Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood will feature pieces of memorabilia from a broad range of artists tailored to the musical tastes of guests of all ages. Current icons such as John Legend, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Maroon 5 and The Black Keys will be on display, alongside classic artists including Elton John, Elvis, Michael Jackson, Prince and more.

The cafe relocation will complement the expansion of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, which will open in fall 2019. The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida and is a world-renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination.

