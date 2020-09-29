Hard Rock Cafe® Introduces Limited-Time Family Bundle Feasts Supporting No Kid Hungry

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Cafe® today announced limited-time Family Bundles, a delicious way to give back and feed the whole family, at participating locations worldwide in support for No Kid Hungry, a campaign working to end childhood hunger in America. Beginning Oct. 1 and extending through Nov. 22, Hard Rock® will donate $1 from each Family Bundle to No Kid Hungry, with a minimum commitment of $25,000 that could provide up to 250,000 meals to children in need during this time*. Hard Rock Cafe is encouraging guests to "Turn It Up" and round up their check in-restaurant to further support No Kid Hungry.

Family Bundles are available for dine-in, takeout and delivery through GrubHub in six mouthwatering options, including:

All-American Bundle: The All-American Bundle features a variety of crowd favorites, including All-American Sliders, five mini-burgers with American cheese, a crispy onion ring and coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun, along with five Pulled Pork Sliders, Family-Style Cheese Fries and Hard Rock's signature Onion Ring Tower

Famous Chicken Fajitas: The Famous Chicken Fajitas bundle includes all the fixings for customizing the perfect fajita, such as grilled chicken, fajita veggies, flour tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, fresh pico de gallo, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and grilled tomato salsa, served with sides of black beans and cilantro lime rice

Famous Fajitas – Chicken & Steak Combo: This tasty bundle features everything the family needs to build the ideal fajita, including grilled chicken and grilled flat iron steak, fajita veggies, flour tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, fresh pico de gallo, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and grilled tomato salsa, served with sides of black beans and rice

"Childhood hunger is on the rise due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's important that we step up and do our part to give back to those in need during these times," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "We created Family Bundles to provide an affordable and easy way for our guests to sit down for a delicious meal, while giving back to a world-class campaign in No Kid Hungry that helps provide critical meals to children who need our help most."

Hard Rock's support for No Kid Hungry highlights the brand's enduring dedication to its philanthropic efforts and commitment to its "Love All – Serve All" motto, which emphasizes its support for efforts that advance the social conditions and economic well-being of those in need.

"As kids start the new school year, millions are struggling to get the food they need to learn, focus and thrive," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We are honored to work alongside a globally recognized brand such as Hard Rock Cafe to help provide children with the food they need, while striving to make No Kid Hungry a reality in America."

To learn more about Hard Rock Cafe or to make a reservation, visit www.hardrockcafe.com. For more information about No Kid Hungry, visit www.nokidhungry.org/.

*$1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

