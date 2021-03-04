Hard Rock Cafe® Recognizes Rockin' Women Worldwide In Honor Of International Women's Month

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Cafe® raises a glass to the women who are changing the world in honor of International Women's Month, providing guests access to exclusive offers for the entire month of March with participating Cafe locations across the globe – Las Vegas, Boston, Barcelona, Rome and Porto.

Turn It Up For Charity

Throughout the month, Cafe guests can donate to charities that support women by utilizing the Hard Rock Heals "Turn It Up" button. When dining in participating Cafes, customers can choose the option to round up their bill, with the extra money donated to the respective Cafe's charity of choice. Additionally, consumers worldwide can opt to donate online via Hard Rock's International Women's Day landing page.

Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas: The Cupcake Girls

Hard Rock Cafe Boston: Stajez Cultural Arts Center

Hard Rock Cafe Rome: Salvamamme

Hard Rock Cafe Barcelona: Helia

Hard Rock Cafe Porto: Music Arts

Free Sparkling Blackberry Sangria for Women

On International Women's Day on March 8, all women will receive a free Sparkling Blackberry Sangria, alcoholic or non-alcoholic per their choosing, with no minimum spend required. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from all Sparkling Blackberry Sangria purchases during the month of March will be donated to the Cafe's preferred local women's charity.

The Show Must Go On… With a Virtual Livestream

On March 8, participating Hard Rock Cafes will showcase livestreamed performances of local female artists. Fans can watch via participating Cafes' Instagram accounts or directly from the dedicated Hard Rock International Women's Day webpage.

Hard Rock Cafe Las Vegas: Mary Felker , Heather Hermann , Rochelle Ratkovich , Kat Kalling, Paige Overton and Sabriel

, , , Kat Kalling, and Sabriel Hard Rock Cafe Boston: Rachel Devaney

Hard Rock Cafe Barcelona: Cristina Dalmau , Lauren Nine and Beth

, and Beth Hard Rock Cafe Rome: Beatrice Antolini and Laura Garamuglia

and Laura Garamuglia Hard Rock Cafe Porto: Sollar

From One Queen to Another

Hard Rock is taking to Instagram to offer a place for followers to submit messages about the special women in their life. Each message submitted via Instagram will be written on a post-it note, to which Hard Rock International and participating Cafe accounts will upload a photo inclusive of all kind-worded messages for everyone to see.

#MEMOMONDAY

Every Monday in March, participating Hard Rock Cafe Instagram pages will feature iconic female memorabilia from Rock & Roll legends such as Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, Geri Halliwell and more!

"As a brand that honors a "Love All, Serve All" mantra, Hard Rock is incredibly excited to celebrate yet another International Women's Month," said Tracy Bradford, EVP of Administration and Founder of Seminole & Hard Rock Women In Leadership, an internal program which focuses on female team member growth and mentorship founded in 2016. "We hope that the message we convey throughout the month of March will inspire women and girls worldwide to appreciate who they are, and all they can do for the world, every single day."

Those looking to join Hard Rock Cafe in celebration of International Women's Month can visit www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx.

For event information and additional details on International Women's Month, please visit the direct page found here: https://www.hardrockcafe.com/whorunstheworld. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com/.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 69 countries spanning 240 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes. HRI also launched the Hard Rock Digital joint venture in 2020 to focus on online and retail sportsbook and interactive gaming.



Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. In 2019 and 2020, Hard Rock was named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

