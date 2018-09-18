Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Chooses Scientific Games Systems, Games For Opening

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ :SGMS ) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") announced that the newly-opened Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City's expansive casino is powered by a comprehensive system and games package provided by Scientific Games.

Scientific Games installed key systems products such as SDS®, CMP®, CMP Cage, Business Intelligence (BI), iVIEW®4, iVIEW DM, Elite Bonusing Suite® (EBS), and Beverage Ordering System (BOSS).

Scientific Games' SDS Slot Management System enables game accounting and player-tracking data collection on the casino floor. This integrated information system continually monitors gaming devices and player activity.

Working in tandem with SDS, the CMP Casino Management System conveniently provides centralized casino operations for accounting, player rating management and fully automated promotional tools. In addition to CMP, the Business Intelligence (BI) advanced application analyzes extensive data gathered throughout the business enterprise and delivers solutions to grow the business through an improved understanding of table and slot performance, in addition to player behavior and values.

iVIEW 4 and iVIEW DM provide a next generation player interface that displays dynamic marketing animations and video through a state-of-the-art multi-touch screen. The iVIEW platform allows operators to customize the game screen for groups of players, taking customer loyalty and advertising messages to the next level. Players can be rewarded right at the gaming device through the Elite Bonusing Suite (EBS). Players also have the opportunity to order drinks on the iVIEW touchscreen display located on their gaming device using the BOSS application.

In addition to the Systems purchase, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City also installed a substantial number of Scientific Games' slot and table games. This included over 500 slot games with popular leased and for-sale titles such as Ultimate Fire Link®, 88 Fortunes® and 5 Treasures®. Table game titles such as Three Card Poker™, Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em® and Fortune Pai Gow Poker® were part of more than 20 table games and side bets added to the table games pit.

Hard Rock International is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which is one of Scientific Games' largest and most progressive Systems users in Southern Florida. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is one of only two new casino properties to open in New Jersey in the past 15 years. This is seen by many industry observers to be a positive signal for Atlantic City, with Hard Rock's CEO, Jim Allen, being seen as a driving influence in the rebirth of Atlantic City's gaming environment.

"We have a long-standing partnership with Hard Rock and the Seminole Tribe, which has included collaborating on innovative new technologies for casino operations which enhance both the employee experience and as well as the end customer experience." said Cath Burns, Senior Vice President of Gaming Systems at Scientific Games. "This collaboration has given Scientific Games valuable input and feedback in developing our top-tier systems and gaming products, which we hope has helped give Hard Rock a competitive advantage in their markets and with their players."

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ :SGMS ) is a world leader in gaming entertainment offering the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. The company is #1 in technology-based gaming systems, digital real-money gaming and sports betting platforms, casino table games and utility products and lottery instant games, and a leading provider of games, systems and services for casino, lottery and social gaming. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit www.scientificgames.com .

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Set on 17 acres, with the legendary Atlantic City boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will be Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination, boasting 2,200 slots, 120 table games, more than 20 first-class restaurants and lounges, and world-class entertainment, including Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, the beachside Sound Waves and the Howie Mandel Comedy Club. The hotel also features the iconic Hard Rock Cafe, overlooking the Atlantic City Boardwalk, showcasing a brand new elevated menu and state-of-the-art stage, allowing for an amplified level of service and entertainment. Along with an endless array of upscale amenities, including world-class shopping and the brand's signature full-service Rock Spa and Salon, featuring 31 treatment rooms, the new, music-inspired property offers lavish guest rooms and suites, with stunning views of the city and Atlantic Ocean. From family vacations and business trips to weddings, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offers an unparalleled experience. Each of the hotel's guest rooms and suites radiates a contemporary style, including Hard Rock's signature The Sound of Your Stay™ music amenity program, which allows guests to set the mood with complimentary vinyl records or jam out on a Fender guitar in the privacy of their own room. Hotel guests can enjoy high speed, property-wide Wi-Fi, 24 Hour In-Room Dining, towel and chair service at Hard Rock Beach or at the indoor pool, and 24 Hour Access to Body Rock fitness. For more information and to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

