Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Launches Hard Rock Air

Hard Rock Air will further elevate Atlantic City as a premier entertainment destination with flights from Farmingdale, White Plains, Norfolk, Richmond, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Scranton and Latrobe. Customers will discover the contagious energy of Hard Rock Atlantic City that boasts a backdrop of the iconic boardwalk, beach and ocean.

"We are confident that Hard Rock Air is going to take our VIP guest experience to new heights and offer a convenient, seamless getaway that is unmatched in the market," said Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Atlantic City.

Jetsetters will step off the tarmac and into the live casino action, premium entertainment, incredible dining options and amenities at the oceanfront resort. Private charter check-in and complimentary parking will be provided at the airport. The getaway also includes overnight accommodations at Hard Rock Atlantic City and ground transportation to and from Atlantic City International Airport. For more information, visit www.HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com/HardRockAir.

SOURCE Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City