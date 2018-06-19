Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Offers Guests Beauty And Serenity With Grand Opening Of Rock Spa® & Salon

The official Grand Opening of the new Rock Spa® & Salon, Body Rock Fitness Center and Juice Bar took place on Thursday, August 30 and featured an exclusive evening reception with the 51 Miss America candidates, who kicked-off their competition festivities in Atlantic City the same day. The Rock Spa's grand opening celebration included a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours of the spa, salon and the new fitness center facility.

The spa features 31 newly designed treatment rooms, which include 20 dedicated massage rooms, four facial rooms, two couples suites, three body treatment rooms and two Rhythm & Motion rooms, a full-service salon, including manicures, pedicures, make-up, barber and hair services. Guests can choose from a variety of spa and salon services and packages ideal for a single service or full-day escape. Separate ladies and gentlemen's areas include spacious locker rooms, and lounges with steam and sauna leading to a coed Vitality pool area featuring a large heated hydrotherapy tub, ambient temperature tub and specialty shower with three different experiences (Cool Mist, Caribbean Rain and Atlantic Ocean). Rock Spa® & Salon offers a variety of full body treatments and massages, including deep tissue, romantic couples experiences, athletic and therapeutic restoration needs. Whether it's a girlfriends' getaway, bridal party, or just a desire to spa like a Rock Star, the private VIP spa suite is perfect for small groups. Guests can refuel at the spa juice bar, serving fresh juice, smoothies, and healthy choices, and remain active during stays at Body Rock® Fitness Center, featuring state-of-the-art Technogym cardio and circuit training equipment. Fitness happens on the guest's schedule with Fitness On Demand, providing instant access to more than 200 premium fitness classes.

More Zeppelin than Zen, the Rock Spa® & Salon features the brand's signature Rhythm & Motion menu of spa services offering the world's first fully immersive music-centric treatments that utilize amplified vibrations, pressures and patterns. This groundbreaking experience takes guests on a rhythmic massage journey – bass vibrations ripple through the massage table as treble beats come from above, sending pulses through the body and leaving guests feeling energized and invigorated.

For more information on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City or to book a stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com

Set on 17 acres, with the legendary Atlantic City boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will be Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination, boasting 2,200 slots, 120 table games, more than 20 first-class restaurants and lounges, and world-class entertainment, including Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, the beachside Sound Waves and Howie Mandel's Comedy Club. The hotel also features the iconic Hard Rock Cafe, overlooking the Atlantic City Boardwalk, showcasing a brand new elevated menu and state-of-the-art stage, allowing for an amplified level of service and entertainment. Along with an endless array of upscale amenities, including world-class shopping and the brand's signature full-service Rock Spa and Salon, featuring 31 treatment rooms, the new, music-inspired property offers lavish guest rooms and suites, with stunning views of the city and Atlantic Ocean. From family vacations and business trips to weddings, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offers an unparalleled experience. Each of the hotel's guest rooms and suites radiates a contemporary style, including Hard Rock's signature The Sound of Your Stay™ music amenity program, which allows guests to set the mood with complimentary vinyl records or jam out on a Fender guitar in the privacy of their own room. Hotel guests can enjoy high speed, property-wide Wi-Fi, 24 Hour In-Room Dining, towel and chair service at Hard Rock Beach or at the indoor pool, and 24-Hour Access to Body Rock fitness. For more information and to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

With venues in 74 countries, including 185 cafes, 25 hotels and 12 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Atlantic City, Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include, Maldives, Manila, Malaga, Georgetown, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Chengdu. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include, Maldives, Manila, Malaga, Georgetown, Fortaleza, Casablanca and Jinan in China. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Atlanta, Berlin, Budapest, Desaru Coast, Dublin, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

