Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain Steals the Spotlight in Northern California

"We are extremely excited that Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is able to open its doors to locals, travelers, and lovers of the Hard Rock brand," said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International. "The development of the property has been such an amazing endeavor, and we could not have done it without the incredible partnership between the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe and the Seminole Tribe of Florida."

The sneak peek opening on Wednesday, October 30, welcomed guests with a world-famous Hard Rock guitar smash, along with never-before-seen tours of the property. The ceremony also included the donation of $100,000 from the Hard Rock Heals Foundation and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain to the Enterprise Community Foundation, the charitable entity of the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe.

The grand opening party will continue throughout the weekend, featuring a kick-off concert on Saturday, November 2 at Toyota Amphitheater with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard – with special guests Don Felder and Last in Line – to commemorate the opening of the property. Continuing on Sunday, November 3, guests can experience some of the most exciting marketing promotions and events in the marketplace. New Wild Card Rewards members will receive $10 in Free Play/FreeBet at sign up and can participate in The Ultimate $1,000,000 Cash and Cars Giveaway where they are guaranteed to win daily throughout the month of November, plus receive entries into the $100,000 giveaway on November 24th, and a 2020 Mercedes GLC drawing on November 30th. Additionally, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, customers 55+ can participate in the "Classic Rockers" programs, and on Fridays and Saturdays all cardholders can win their share of progressive jackpots starting at $10,000 .

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is the go-to destination in Northern California, from its incredible gaming facility to the worldly selection of dining options, and luxurious brand amenities. The hotel features 169 hotel rooms and suites, and a large meeting space venue, along with an outdoor pool and deck area for the leisure or business traveler. The casino is like no other in the region, boasting 1,587 slot machines and 57 table games, with exclusive high limit gaming rooms, unique product offerings, and innovative technologies that are new to the market.

"Guests are welcomed with our unique brand of Hard Rock hospitality; it's a combination of the vibe of our beautifully designed building blended with the passion for service from our team members," stated Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. "Many of our employees come from right here in the Sacramento area. We made a promise to hire locally, and that resulted in 70% of our staff coming from Yuba and Sutter counties. We had over 35,000 applications for 1,300 positions, which shows you the power and appeal of the Hard Rock brand."

Dining at the destination is unmatched – visitors and locals alike are offered a variety of food and beverage options including Asian options at Song, and YouYu Noodle Bar, both run by Michelin-starred Executive Sous-Chef, Richard Chen. Guests can get quality cuts of California beef and fresh seafood at Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, or they can try options from around the world, buffet-style, at Fresh Harvest. The Hard Rock Cafe brings its world-renowned classic vibe to Sacramento, and guests can find grab-and-go options at the 24/7 Constant Grind. Many of the food, beverage, and sundry offerings are sourced locally from vendors and businesses in the region, a commitment the property has upheld in its procurement and proudly features on menus and in retail venues.

The hotel entices guests with an array of signature brand offerings and amenities, including the Sound of Your Stay® music program, where the mood can be set with a complimentary Crosley turntable or rock out in their room with a Fender guitar, reserved at the front desk complete with headphones. Additionally, the property offers a Rock Shop® selling all brand merchandise, and the Body Rock® fitness center, with top-of-the-line Technogym equipment.

"This project is the first of its kind, with two tribes joining together to bring this integrated resort to life," said Glenda Nelson, chairwoman of the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe. "We are proud of our partnership with Hard Rock and the Seminole Tribe, and we are enthusiastic to continue collaborating to provide guests with an unparalleled entertainment destination experience."

Tickets for the Grand Opening concert with Def Leppard, Don Felder and Last in Line are still available at Livenation.com.

For more information about Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain or to book a room, visit hardrockhotelsacramento.com or call 1-833-337-3473 (1-833-337-FIRE).

About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain

Set to open on October 30, 2019, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will feature the latest in live music and entertainment, hospitality, world-class gaming and exceptional cuisine. The property will be Hard Rock's first Vegas-style casino in California and will offer a hotel with multiple suite options, a large gaming facility with more than 1,800 slot machine and table game positions, along with an outdoor pool and deck area, large meeting space and six unparalleled restaurants. The property will also include signature brand amenities like the Sound of Your Stay® in-room music program, a Rock Shop® and a Body Rock® fitness center. Additionally, the project marks a historic partnership between two Native American Tribes – The Seminole Tribe of Florida, owners of Hard Rock International, and Enterprise Rancheria. Owners of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain property, the Estom Yumeka Maidu Tribe of the Enterprise Rancheria is a sovereign Native American Nation offering diverse tribal government services and programs that improve the quality of life for its some 1,000 tribal citizens and surrounding communities in Northern California. For more information on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.

About Hard Rock ®

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Def Leppard

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., Def Leppard-Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass),Vivian Campbell (guitar)and Rick Allen (drums)—continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria , capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages", Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." The band's 2015 self-titled studio album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the #5 spot on Billboard's Top Current Albums and #10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming15 top 10 debuts around the world. For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again. Chart stats saw their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at #3 in the US, and #5 in the UK. Def Leppard had the #1, #2 and #3 records on the US catalog albums chart. In 2019, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

For More Media Information:

Jill Trudeau / Kerry Anne Watson

The Zimmerman Agency • 850.668.2222

hrhc-pr@zimmerman.com

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

