Hard Rock Hotels® Announces Plans For REVERB By Hard Rock® Hotel In Tampa

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock Hotels announced plans for development of a new addition to the REVERB by Hard Rock portfolio in Tampa, FL. The business casual hotel concept is designed to be an energetic cultural hub for connection, creation and inspiration among music fans, locals, and travelers alike. REVERB by Hard Rock Tampa East will embody the brand's modern, urban design package, will feature traveler-friendly integrated technology, smart rooms, shared spaces designed for collaboration, and offer programming highlighting local music, food and entertainment.

REVERB Tampa East is currently in the design process, with greater detail on property specifics to be released at a later date. In addition to any features unique to the Tampa location, the property will feature top-notch offerings that will be showcased throughout every REVERB hotel nationwide. Local city guides, along with public spaces to inspire collaboration, allow our guest the perfect opportunity to curate their own experience. Upgraded hotel amenities and room features with traveler-friendly integrated technology increase sustainability to maximize efficiency.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Hakeem Investments, allowing REVERB to expand to a prime location adjacent to our world famous Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa," said Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President of Hotel Development at Hard Rock International. "REVERB Tampa East is a perfect new location for the REVERB by Hard Rock brand, with several announcements in other major U.S. cities set to be made within the year."

"Partnering with Hard Rock to create REVERB Tampa East has been one of our most exciting projects yet, and we are truly excited to bring this new hotel concept to the Tampa Bay area," said Asif Hakeem, CEO of Hakeem Investments. "We are looking forward to our ongoing partnership with Hard Rock, along with the official opening of such a unique and modern property."

In partnership with industry leaders across the hospitality, technology and sustainability space, REVERB properties aim to highlight Hard Rock's traditional music-centric theme as seen in every hotel but with its own unique spin, celebrating modern music lovers while encouraging them to connect and create in a new city. Through enhanced common spaces designed to encourage teamwork, to smart rooms that allow travelers a customizable stay, REVERB features all amenities necessary for guests to feel alive and energized by the unforgettable, unlike-anything-else experience that REVERB provides.

To learn more about REVERB by Hard Rock, visit https://reverb.hardrockhotels.com/. Those looking to join REVERB's band of fans on social media can follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook. For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotel properties, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com.

About REVERB by Hard Rock

REVERB by Hard Rock is a new select service hotel designed for the modern music lover; a sanctuary for the eclectic, a place where fans meet and experience a melting pot of music culture. The hotel features a modern, urban design package, traveler-friendly integrated technology and programming focused on local music, food and lifestyle. Hard Rock has been celebrating the spirit of music for almost five decades; with REVERB they shine the spotlight directly on the fans.

About Hakeem Investments Florida, LLLP

Hakeem Investments Florida, LLLP is a Tampa Bay Investment company facilitating commercial office space, R.E. Development and residential needs in Tampa Bay. The company was originally founded in 1967 by pioneer cardio thoracic surgeon, Dr. M. K. Hakeem. For more information on Hakeem Investments Florida, LLLP visit here: http://hakeeminvestments.com/.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 69 countries spanning 240 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes. HRI also launched the Hard Rock Digital joint venture in 2020 to focus on online and retail sportsbook and interactive gaming.

Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. In 2019 and 2020, Hard Rock was named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

