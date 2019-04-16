Hard Rock International And Universal Orlando Resort Ink Deal To Renew Lease At Hard Rock Cafe Orlando For 20 Years

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International, one of the world's most globally recognized brands, today announced a lease renewal with Universal Orlando Resort to maintain Hard Rock Cafe's presence in the Universal CityWalk entertainment complex for another 20 years. The lease extension for Hard Rock Cafe's flagship location keeps the restaurant and entertainment venue open at its current location through 2039.

"Hard Rock Cafe Orlando has maintained its position as a top destination for Orlando-natives and visitors with our iconic Cafe, Rock Shop® and Live venue at Universal CityWalk," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "We're excited to continue this great partnership with Universal Orlando so that fans around the world can continue to travel to this legendary location and create memories with us for the next 20 years."

Hard Rock Cafe Orlando stands in Universal Orlando CityWalk and features a multi-level Cafe, expansive Rock Shop and 3,000-person concert venue. The "Coliseum of Rock" is home to more pieces of music memorabilia than any other Hard Rock Cafe in the world, with highlights including a hand-painted Beatles poster, Buddy Holly's famous black glasses and Pete Townshend's 1973 Gibson Les Paul guitar that he memorably destroyed during a performance at the Newcastle Odeon. In addition to these timeless pieces, the Cafe walls are adorned with outfits worn by current stars such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Carrie Underwood.

"Hard Rock has been part of Universal CityWalk from the beginning and we are thrilled it will be with us into the future," said Ric Florell, Executive Vice President of Resort Revenue Operations for Universal Orlando Resort. "It brings tremendous energy to CityWalk and we are very excited about our continued partnership."

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop at www.shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, please visit www.hardrockcafe.com.

With venues in 75 countries, including 185 cafes, 27 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Atlantic City, Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, Orlando, Shenzhen and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Piccadilly Circus and Oxford Street in the United Kingdom, Kathmandu, Nepal, Kyoto, Japan and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, London, Los Cabos, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

Universal Orlando Resort is a unique vacation destination that is part of the NBCUniversal Comcast family. For more than 25 years, Universal Orlando has been creating epic vacations for the entire family – incredible experiences that place guests in the heart of powerful stories and adventures.

Universal Orlando's three theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay, are home to some of the world's most exciting and innovative theme park experiences – including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley. Universal Orlando's hotels are destinations unto themselves and include Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, the Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, and Universal's Aventura Hotel. Its entertainment complex, Universal CityWalk, offers immersive dining and entertainment for every member of the family.

