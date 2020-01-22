Hard Rock International Announces First Brand Commercial Directed By Filmmaker Michael Bay To Air During The Big Game

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is celebrating another milestone in the brand's almost 50-year history, with the announcement of the first ever Hard Rock commercial coinciding with the big game, being held at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida. The hospitality and lifestyle brand will debut its first ever prime time advertisement during the upcoming big game broadcast on February 2, 2020.

Produced and directed by blockbuster filmmaker Michael Bay, the spectacular commercial spotlights an A-tier celebrity roster. Hard Rock and Bay's collaboration was filmed at the world's premiere Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

"The stars have aligned for the creation of the first Hard Rock International commercial to air during broadcast of the big game in early February," said Jim Allen, chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International. "With the game being played at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida and the recent opening of the Guitar Hotel at our flagship Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, the time is right for an epic 60-second spot that showcases the entertainment and excitement of the Hard Rock brand. Michael Bay is a perfect production partner, given his love of South Florida and his talent for making magic happen on the screen."

With 31 hotels and 12 casinos currently operating around the globe (and exploration of more than 17 property deals in the pipeline), in addition to 251 iconic Hard Rock Cafes, Hard Rock is recognized as a world-class entertainment and lifestyle brand, offering guests an immersive music experience relevant to all generations, from more than 35,000 Hard Rock Live® concerts yearly to the world's most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia, which now includes over 83,000 iconic items.

As music and entertainment are at the brand's core, Hard Rock chose to align with high-concept filmmaker Michael Bay, to create a stylistically visual and celebrity fueled commercial that will leave a lasting impression on audiences. With film credits including, "Armageddon," the "Transformers" series, and "Bad Boys," to name a few, Bay's repertoire, name recognition and deep roots in South Florida make him the ideal fit for this powerful collaboration.

"The Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock is a really cool venue for the creation of a captivating commercial to air during the big game, playing in our backyard," said Michael Bay, who resides in Miami. "It's an iconic property. It's an iconic brand. It's an iconic event."

The commercial will premiere during the first half of the broadcast and is slated to launch a new connection between guests, viewers and one of the world's most recognized brands.

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

